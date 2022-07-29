English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

    Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 29

    SBI Life Insurance, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma, HDFC Life and Hindalco Industries were among the major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Dr Reddy’s Labs, Kotak Mahindra Bank, SBI, Divis Labs and Axis Bank.

    Rakesh Patil
    July 29, 2022 / 04:53 PM IST
    Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on July 29 with Nifty above 17,100. At Close, the Sensex was up 712.46 points or 1.25% at 57,570.25, and the Nifty was up 228.70 points or 1.35% at 17,158.30. Among sectors, Metal index rose more than 4 percent, while Pharma, Auto, IT, Power and Oil & Gas indices added 1-2 percent each. However, PSU Bank index shed 1 percent.
    Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the third consecutive day on July 29 with the Nifty above 17,100. At Close, the Sensex was up 712.46 points or 1.25 percent at 57,570.25, and the Nifty was up 228.70 points or 1.35 percent at 17,158.30. Among sectors, the Metal index rose more than 4 percent, while Pharma, Auto, IT, Power, and Oil & Gas indices added 1-2 percent each. However, the PSU Bank index shed 1 percent.
    TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 907.90 | The share price touched 52-week high of Rs 953.05, gaining more than 4 percent as its consolidated profit for the quarter ended June (Q1FY23) stood at Rs 305.37 crore against a loss of Rs 10.55 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations zoomed 56 percent on-year at Rs 7,315.70 crore against Rs 4,689.34 crore logged in Q1FY22. On a standalone basis, its profit came in at Rs 321 crore as against Rs 53 crore logged in the first quarter of FY22, registering a growth of over four-fold. Operating revenue came in at Rs 6,009 crore against Rs 3,934 crore last year.
    TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 907.90 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 953.05, gaining more than 4 percent as its consolidated profit for the quarter ended June (Q1FY23) stood at Rs 305.37 crore against a loss of Rs 10.55 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations zoomed 56 percent on-year at Rs 7,315.70 crore against Rs 4,689.34 crore logged in Q1FY22. On a standalone basis, its profit came in at Rs 321 crore as against Rs 53 crore logged in the first quarter of FY22, registering a four-fold growth. Operating revenue came in at Rs 6,009 crore against Rs 3,934 crore last year.
    GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 1,599 | The company share prcie rose 19 percent as it has registered record revenue growth during April-June 2022 quarter. The company reported revenue growth of 34 percent for the first quarter of FY23 on the back of strong execution. EBITDA margin was at 13.2 percent, 672 basis points (bps) higher than previous year. Order intake also improved by 24 percent driven by International business.
    GMM Pfaudler | CMP: Rs 1,599 | The company share price rose 19 percent as it registered record revenue growth during April-June 2022 quarter. The company reported revenue growth of 34 percent for the first quarter of FY23 on the back of strong execution. EBITDA margin was at 13.2 percent, 672 basis points (bps) higher than the previous year. Order intake also improved by 24 percent driven by international business.
    Ashok Leyland
    Ashok Leyland | CMP: Rs 149.05 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 154.45, rising 2.4 percent on July 29 after the commercial vehicle maker reported a standalone profit of Rs 68 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a loss of Rs 282.3 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal. Revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter increased sharply to Rs 7,223 crore, registering a 145 percent growth compared to Rs 2,951 crore in the same period last year.
    Russia McD
    Westlife Development | CMP: Rs 585 | The share price added nearly 9 percent after the company recorded an all-time-high sales figure of Rs 538 crore in the first quarter of FY23, a jump of 108 percent YoY. The company witnessed strong performances for three quarters in a row with more than Rs 6 crore of average annualised sales per store and over 16 percent EBITDA margin. It posted a cash profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 55 crore. The same-store sales growth (SSG) saw a significant increase of 97 percent YoY.
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories
    Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 943.55 | The share price gained over 5 percent on July 29 as the company reported a 43 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,061 crore in the first quarter of the financial year 2022-23 against a profit of Rs 1,444 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, the profit increased from a loss of Rs 2,277 crore in the January-March period.
    Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 1,237 | The scrip fell over 6 percent after the firm approved the buyback at a price up to Rs 1,700 per share and for an aggregate amount up to Rs 120 crore, as per a release. The maximum number of shares bought back would be 705,882 which is 1.12% of the total number of paid-up shares of the company.
    Route Mobile | CMP: Rs 1,400.55 | The company share price added 13 percent as it recorded a 107 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 71.07 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on strong revenue growth and operating performance. Revenue grew by 93 percent to Rs 729 crore in the same period.
    Representative Image
    Morepen Laboratories | CMP: Rs 36.05 | The company share price fell more than 2 percent on July 29 as it posted 81.6 percent fall in Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 5.6 crore versus Rs 30.5 crore and revenue was down 21.8 percent at Rs 302.4 crore versus Rs 386.7 crore, YoY.
    UPL: UPL arm acquires Kudos Chemie for Rs 40 crore. UPL through its subsidiary USCL has acquired Kudos Chemie for Rs 40 crore, and is required to invest Rs 237 crore in Kudos over a period of 2 years as per resolution plan approved by NCLT. Kudos manufactures speciality chemicals used as beverage and pharmaceutical ingredients and has manufacturing facility near Chandigarh.
    Deepak Fertilizers and Petrochemicals Corporation | CMP: Rs 709.65 | The share price added 5 percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 434 crore versus Rs 128 crore and revenue was up 59.4 percent at Rs 3,031 crore versus Rs 1,902 crore, YoY.
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories: Dr Reddy's Labs Q1 profit jumps 108% YoY to Rs 1,187.6 crore on healthy operating performance, higher other income. Revenue up 6%. The pharma company recorded a 108% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,187.60 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy operating performance and higher other income. Revenue grew by 6% YoY to Rs 5,215.40 crore in Q1FY23 due to tepid growth in North America and Europe but India growth was strong at 26% YoY.
    Dr Reddy's Laboratories | CMP: Rs 4,090.35 | The share price shed 4 percent, even though the company reported 108 percent growth in its consolidated net profit at Rs 1,188 crore for the first quarter of FY23 as against a profit of Rs 571 crore registered in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit increased multifold from Rs 87.5 crore logged during the January-March period.
    SBI Life Insurance Company| CMP: Rs 1,295.40 | The share price touched 52-week high of Rs 1,305, gaining nearly 9 percent after company recorded a 17.78% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 262.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Net premium income grew significantly by 32.76% YoY to Rs 11,036 crore compared to corresponding period of last fiscal, but the income from investments came in at negative Rs 6,405.66 crore for the June FY23 quarter against income of Rs 7,409.91 crore, YoY.
    SBI Life Insurance Company| CMP: Rs 1,295.40 | The share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,305, gaining nearly 9 percent after the company recorded a 17.78 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 262.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2022. Net premium income grew significantly by 32.76 percent YoY to Rs 11,036 crore compared to the corresponding period of last fiscal, but the income from investments came in at negative Rs 6,405.66 crore for the June FY23 quarter against income of Rs 7,409.91 crore, YoY.
    Rakesh Patil
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
    first published: Jul 29, 2022 04:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.