Gainers & losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 28

M&M Financial Services, Wirpo, Marico among 10 stocks that were in focus on Tuesday: Rakesh Patil 1/11 Benchmark indices wiped out previous session's losses and ended about 1.5 percent higher on Jul 28. Nifty managed to close a shade above 11,300, while Sensex was up 558.22 points or 1.47 percent at 38,492.95. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most in today's session: 2/11 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | CMP: Rs 134.85 | The share price jumped over 4 percent the day the rights issue of the company opened. The company will issue 61.78 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 50 per equity share aggregating to Rs 3,088.82 crore. The equity shares will be offered in the ratio of one equity share for every one equity share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, that is July 23, 2020. The rights issue will close on August 11, 2020. 3/11 Infibeam Avenues | CMP: Rs 76.50 | The company's share price jumped over 3 percent a day after after investor Ravi Omprakash Agrawal acquired an additional half percent stake in the company via open market transactions. Agrawal bought 34,68,572 equity shares at Rs 74.85 per share. 4/11 Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 683.50 | The share price rose nearly 3 on July 28 after the company's consolidated net profit increased by 20.9 percent sequentially to Rs 972.3 crore in June quarter 2020, aided by higher other income and low base in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations fell 4 percent QoQ to Rs 9,106.3 crore and dollar revenue dropped 6.7 percent to $1,207.5 million hit by COVID-19-led lockdown. 5/11 Havells India | CMP: Rs 576.25 | Havells India share price fell over 3 percent, a day after the company reported a 64 percent fall in June quarter net profit at Rs 63.98 crore for the June quarter of FY21 from Rs 177.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Net sales came at Rs 1,483.40 crore in the June quarter, down 45.4 percent from Rs 2,716.88 crore year-on-year (YoY). 6/11 Bharti Infratel | CMP: Rs 191.20 | Bharti Infratel share price declined nearly 2 percent after the company reported a 21 percent drop in its consolidated net profit to Rs 704 crore for the first quarter ended June. The net profit stood at Rs 887 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year. The consolidated revenues for Q1 FY21 came in at Rs 3,505 crore, which was 6 percent lower YoY. 7/11 Wipro | CMP: Rs 275.45 | Shares rose 2.5 percent after the company selected Google Cloud as the cloud provider for its enterprise-wide SAP footprint. This latest collaboration solidifies the strategic relationship between the companies as they roll out two major initiatives across Wipro’s global organization. Wipro will modernize and transform its core ERP system to SAP’s flagship S/4HANA and migrate the SAP workloads onto Google Cloud Platform (GCP). 8/11 Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,382.75 | Share price added more than 4 percent on July 28, a day after the private lender reported an 8.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit for June quarter to Rs 1,244.45 crore, compared to Rs 1,360.2 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income increased by 17.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,723.85 crore and net interest margin came in at 4.4 percent against 4.48 percent in Q1 FY20. 9/11 UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 4,135.70 | Share price surged more than 7 percent after the company's June quarter earnings beat market estimates. The company reported a 37.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit due to one-time loss and lockdown impact on revenue but beat analysts' estimates pegged at Rs 480 crore for the quarter. The company doubled other income to Rs 278.8 crore against Rs 134.7 crore YoY. Consolidated net profit in the corresponding period last year was at Rs 1,281.3 crore. 10/11 Ujaas Energy | CMP: Rs 5.9 | Ujaas Energy share price rose nearly 4 percent after the company launched “eGO T3” model of eScooter, which gives a mileage of 100 kms in a single harge. This eScooter is very useful for long-distance travellers & delivery persons. 11/11 Marico | CMP: Rs 362.05 | The share price rose over 3 percent on July 28 after THE company's consolidated net profit rose 23.2 percent at Rs 388 crore versus Rs 315 crore in the year-ago period, while revenue was down 11.1 percent at Rs 1,925 crore versus Rs 2,166 crore. First Published on Jul 28, 2020 04:18 pm