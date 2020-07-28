Gainers & losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 28

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | CMP: Rs 134.85 | The share price jumped over 4 percent the day the rights issue of the company opened. The company will issue 61.78 crore equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each at a price of Rs 50 per equity share aggregating to Rs 3,088.82 crore. The equity shares will be offered in the ratio of one equity share for every one equity share held by the eligible equity shareholders of the company as on the record date, that is July 23, 2020. The rights issue will close on August 11, 2020.