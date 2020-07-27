Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 27

Biocon | CMP: Rs 400 | The stock fell over 3 percent after the Ministry of Health decided to not include Itolizumab drug in clinical management protocols for treating COVID-19 even though the DCGI has approved its "restricted emergency use" in infected patients, official sources said. Considering the unmet medical needs in COVID-19, Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, used for treating psoriasis - a skin condition - was approved for "restricted emergency use" in the treatment of coronavirus by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently.