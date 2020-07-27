Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 27

Among sectors, IT and metal indices ended in the green, while banks, pharma, auto and FMCG remained under pressure. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices broke their winning streak to end lower on July 27 due to selling seen in the banking and financial names. At close, the Sensex was down 194.17 points, or 0.51%, at 37934.73, and Nifty was down 62.40 points, or 0.56%, at 11,131.80. About 857 shares advanced, 1,790 shares declined, and 161 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 27: 2/11 Kotak Mahindra Bank | CMP: Rs 1,322.50 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the bank reported an 8.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 2020 dented by higher provisions, primarily with respect to COVID-19, and lower other income. Profit declined to Rs 1,244.45 crore, which was on expected lines given the higher COVID-19 related provisions, compared to Rs 1,360.2 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. Net interest income increased by 17.8 percent YoY to Rs 3,723.85 crore during June quarter 2020 which matched analysts' expectations. Net interest margin came in at 4.4 percent for the quarter against 4.48 percent in Q1 FY20. 3/11 India Cements | CMP: Rs 115.40 | The share price shed over 2 percent after standalone net profit went down 76.5 percent at Rs 17 crore against Rs 72.2 crore YoY. Standalone revenue was down 48.5 percent to Rs 757 crore against Rs 1,469 crore YoY. Standalone EBITDA fell 35.6 percent to Rs 155.7 crore against Rs 241.9 crore YoY. Standalone EBITDA margin stood at 20.6 percent against 16.5 percent YoY. 4/11 Biocon | CMP: Rs 400 | The stock fell over 3 percent after the Ministry of Health decided to not include Itolizumab drug in clinical management protocols for treating COVID-19 even though the DCGI has approved its "restricted emergency use" in infected patients, official sources said. Considering the unmet medical needs in COVID-19, Itolizumab, an already approved drug of Biocon, used for treating psoriasis - a skin condition - was approved for "restricted emergency use" in the treatment of coronavirus by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recently. 5/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,079.95 | The share price fell over 3 percent after its managing director, Aditya Puri sold bank’s shares worth Rs 843 crore post July 21, stock exchange filings showed. Puri has sold 7.42 million shares or 0.13 percent stake, the bank said. Post this transaction, Puri holds 3.76 lakh shares of the bank or 0.01 percent. 6/11 ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 358.70 | The stock was down 6 percent after the bank reported Q1 FY21 profit at Rs 2,599.1 crore, a growth of 36.2 percent year-on-year backed by some stake sale in general and life insurance subsidiaries. But the additional COVID-19 related provisions of Rs 5,550 crore limited the profit growth. Net interest income during the quarter increased by 20 percent to Rs 9,280 crore compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, with loan growth of 7 percent and strong deposits growth of 21 percent YoY. 7/11 Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 1,772.55 | The stock price jumped over 3 percent after the company reported a massive 66.7 percent year-on-year decline in net profit at Rs 218.45 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 due to lockdown, but overall earnings beat analyst estimates on business improvement in June. Revenue from operations in Q1FY21 declined 42.7 percent to Rs 2,922.6 crore compared to year-ago period. 8/11 Granules India | CMP: Rs 293.70 | The shares fell over 3 percent after the company recalled over 4.78 lakh bottles of generic diabetes drug in the US due to possibility of the affected lot containing cancer causing nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) above the acceptable intake limit. 9/11 Marico | CMP: Rs 350.60 | The stock was down 2 percent after the company's consolidated Q1 net profit rose 23.2 percent YoY at Rs 388 crore against Rs 315 crore, while revenue was down 11.1 percent at Rs 1,925 crore against Rs 2,166 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 10/11 Escorts | CMP: Rs 1,098.50 | The shares shed 2 percent after the company reported 5.4 percent YoY jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 92.5 crore against Rs 87.7 crore, while its revenue was down 24.4% at Rs 1,089.3 crore against Rs 1,440 crore. Its other income was at Rs 30.6 crore against Rs 17.9 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala sold 2 lakh shares in Escorts via open market transaction on July 22. "This takes my total shareholding to 91,97,600 equity shares in Escorts, which is 6.82 percent," Jhunjhunwala said in a statement to exchanges. 11/11 AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 773 | The stock price was down 2 percent after on account of profit-booking after brokerages came out with mixed views on the stock post its June quarter results. The bank, on July 23, reported a 6 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 201 crore in the April-June quarter of the current fiscal year. The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 190 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. First Published on Jul 27, 2020 04:49 pm