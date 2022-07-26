Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 26

Sandip Das

The Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second consecutive session on July 26. At close, the Sensex was down 497.73 points, or 0.89%, at 55,268.49, and the Nifty was down 147.20 points, or 0.89%, at 16,483.80.Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,932 | The stock price was down over 2 percent after the company declared its Q1 earnings. The auto firm clocked a 10.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 1,173.3 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, supported by strong operating profit and price hikes. Profit for the June 2021 quarter was at Rs 1,061.2 crore. Standalone revenue for the quarter at Rs 8,005 crore was up 8.4 percent from the year-ago quarter led by pricing and mix, the Pune-based auto company said in its BSE filing. The sales volume, however, declined 7.2 percent.Bajaj Finserv | CMP: Rs 13,292.05 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent as the company said its board will consider a proposal for a stock split at a meeting on July 28. Bajaj Finserv's board will consider the proposal of sub-division of shares of face value Rs 5 each. It will also consider a proposal for issuing of fully-paid bonus shares to members of the company.Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 706.40 | The share price was down more than 2 percent on July 26. Axis Bank had on July 25 reported a 91 percent year-on-year rise in net profit at Rs 4,125 crore for the quarter ended June, topping analyst expectations of Rs 3,597.7 crore. Despite robust net profit growth, the operating profit fell five percent from the year-ago period as operating expenses rose 34 percent and because of treasury losses. JP Morgan has a "neutral" rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 780 from Rs 880.Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 999.65 | The scrip ended in the red on July 26. The IT services company on July 25 reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and an increase in travel and visa costs. Consolidated revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 12,708 crore, a 4.9 percent growth from Rs 12,116 crore in the January–March 2022 period, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing. Broking firm Jefferies has maintained "hold" rating on the stock with the target at Rs 1,070 a share. The revenue growth was slightly ahead of estimates.Symphony | CMP: Rs 957 | The share jumped over 3 percent after the company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 29 crore against Rs 6 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue rose 43 percent at Rs 329 crore, up from Rs 230 crore in the year-ago quarter.Sterlite Technologies | CMP: Rs 133.30 | The scrip fell over 6 percent after the firm reported a net loss of Rs 20 crore in Q1FY23 versus a loss of Rs 23 crore in Q4FY22. The revenue was down at Rs 1,575 crore from Rs 1,582 crore in the previous quarter.Tanla Platforms | CMP: Rs 730.60 | The stock price was locked in a 20 percent lower circuit after the company reported a sequential decline of 28.6 percent in its profit after tax (PAT) for the quarter ended June. The PAT was down 4 percent from the previous quarter. The revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 800 crore, down 6.2 percent sequentially. On a yearly basis though, the company managed to grow its revenues by 27.7 percent. The EBITDA margin too, declined sharply by 530 bps on quarter to 16.3 percent, which was well below street’s estimates.Tejas Networks | CMP: Rs 465.75 | The share ended in the red on July 26. The company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 6.64 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, against a profit of Rs 7.55 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue declined 12.8% to Rs 125.76 crore during the same period.Zomato | CMP: Rs 41.60 | The scrip tanked over 12 percent, hitting a new low. The one-year lock-in period for pre-IPO investors ended on July 25. While the general sentiment around the stock is negative, the brokerage Jefferies has taken a contrarian call. It has a "buy" rating on the stock with a price target of Rs 100. According to the analysts at Jefferies, the poor sentiment presents a buying opportunity and they expect profitability in the segment to improve, industry structure to get friendlier and the company to be geared towards preserving cash.Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 19.10 | The share jumped over 9 percent after the bank reported a net profit of Rs 202.9 crore against a loss of Rs 233.5 crore in the year-ago period. Provisions came in at Rs 0.4 crore against Rs 473.2 crore (YoY). NII grew 56% at Rs 599.7 crore from Rs 384.4 crore in the same quarter the previous year,