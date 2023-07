1/11 The equity benchmarks touched new all-time highs on July 26, with the Sensex ending 0.53 percent higher at 66,707.20, and the Nifty ending 0.50 percent higher at 19,778.30. About 1,854 shares advanced, 1,591 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

2/11 Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. | CMP Rs 836.00 | Shares of Motilal Oswal Financial Services surged nearly 7 percent on July 26 after the company said its board will on July 27 consider internal restructuring within group entities, including transferring the broking and distribution business to a wholly-owned subsidiary, demerger of wealth business from Motilal Oswal Wealth Limited, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, into MOFSL and other related matters.

3/11 Delta Corp Ltd. | CMP Rs 195.60 | Shares of Delta Corp inched up 3 percent on July 26 after the casino and gaming player posted an 18.86 percent jump in net profit at Rs 67.91 crore for the quarter ended June 2023. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 57.13 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal 2022-23. Sequentially, the profit jumped 32.63 percent from Rs 51.2 crore. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 277.65 crore, up 10.74 percent from Rs 250.72 crore in Q1 FY23, the company said in a post-market-hour filing on July 25. Its total expenses rose to Rs 195.01 crore from Rs 179 crore in the year-ago quarter.

4/11 Piramal Enterprises Ltd. | CMP Rs 1084.20 | Piramal Enterprise shares gained 8 percent on July 26 after the company announced its proposal to buyback equity shares, which will be discussed in the Board meeting on July 28. The company has closed its trading window on the share market from July 1, 2023 till Sunday, July 30, 2023. Earlier, in June 2023, the non-bank financial company (NBFC) had announced a final dividend of Rs 31 per share for financial year 2023.

5/11 Can Fin Homes Ltd. | CMP Rs 771.20 | Can Fin Homes' share price fell over 9 percent on July 26, after the company reported the misappropriation of funds worth Rs 38.53 crore at its Ambala branch. The housing financier said that the fraud was committed by three of its employees by transferring funds to different personal bank accounts, primarily by misusing the cheque signing authority given to them. The fraud was detected on July 24.

6/11 Jyothy Labs Ltd. | CMP Rs 313.95 | Jyothy Labs share surged 8 percent on July 26, a day after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended June 2023. On July 25, Jyothy Labs reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 96.25 crore for the quarter ended June, up 101.6 percent from Rs 47.73 crore recorded a year ago. The company reported a 15 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 687.10 crore against Rs 597.20 crore year ago. Operating EBITDA is at 17.1 percent (Rs 117.4 crore) versus 10 percent (Rs 59.8 crore) in the same period last year, an increase of 96.3 percent, the company said in an investor presentation. The stock also hit a 52- week high of Rs 321.80 on the same day.

7/11 AGI Greenpac Ltd. | CMP Rs 637.35 | Shares of AGI Greenpac slumped 8 percent on July 26 due to a decline in the company's net profit for the April-June period and rush among investors to book partial profits. AGI Greenpac reported a 3.5 percent decline in its net profit for the first quarter of FY24 at Rs 63.5 crore, down from Rs 65.8 crore clocked in the same period last fiscal. The decline in net profit was due to higher income tax and deferred tax balances. On the other hand, revenue grew 7 percent on-year to Rs 558 crore from Rs 522 crore in the base quarter. The topline growth came in despite a scheduled furnace shutdown for relining. Moreover, operating profit margins or EBITDA margins also improved significantly to 25 percent from 17 percent in the year ago period.

8/11 Amber Enterprises India Ltd. | CMP Rs 2411.50 | Shares of Amber Enterprises India Ltd declined by over 6 percent on July 26 after the company announced a weak set of results for the quarter ended June amid slowdown in demand. The company reported a 7 percent decline in revenue from operations at Rs 1,702 crore in June 2023 from Rs. 1,826 crore a year back, though its quarterly net profit increased 9 percent to Rs 47 crore from Rs 43 crore. Its operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at Rs 138 crore in June 2023, up 6 percent from Rs 131 crore last year.

9/11 Dhampur Bio Organics Ltd. | CMP Rs 168.20 | Shares of Dhampur Bio Organics tumbled 4.5 percent on July 26 after the company’s net profit dropped 84 percent on QoQ basis to Rs 12.66 crore. Its consolidated net profit stood at Rs 80.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2023. However, the Q1 FY24 net profit climbed 53 percent compared to Rs 8.25 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s revenue from operations for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 676.26 crore, up 36 percent from Rs 495.70 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Sequentially, the revenue dropped 26 percent compared to Rs 917.48 crore in Q4 FY23.

10/11 Rattanindia Power Ltd. | CMP Rs 4.90 | Shares of RattanIndia Power slumped nearly 5 percent on July 26 after the company reported widening losses and shrinking margins for the June quarter. The company's consolidated revenue was up merely 1 percent on-year at Rs 847.27 crore, while net loss widened to Rs 549.36 crore during Q1 of FY24 from Rs 389.3 crore. Its EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) declined 28 percent on-year to Rs 156.75 crore.