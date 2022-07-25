Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 25

Sandip Das

The equity benchmarks ended lower in a volatile session on July 25. At close, the Sensex was down 306.01 points, or 0.55%, at 55,766.22, and the Nifty was down 88.50 points, or 0.53%, at 16,631. About 1,465 BSE shares advanced, 1,878 shares declined and 168 remained unchanged.UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,382.25 | The share price ended in the red on July 25. India's largest cement manufacturer reported a 6.8 percent decline in net profit at Rs 1,584 crore for the quarter ended June from Rs 1,703 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the company's profit declined 35.6 percent from Rs 2,461 crore in the January-March period. Goldman Sachs has a "buy" call on with the target at Rs 7,040 a share but CLSA downgraded the stock to "outperform" from "buy".Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 270.45 | The stock ended in the green after the firm signed a Rs 250- crore contract with the Ministry of Defence. It will supply nine integrated ASW complex (IAC) MOD 'C' systems. IAC MOD 'C' is an integrated anti-submarine warfare (ASW) system for all surface ships of the Indian Navy.Mahindra CIE Automotive | CMP: Rs 257.75 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent after the company clocked nearly 39% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 188.85 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by revenue and other income. Revenue grew by 32.5% to Rs 2,707.2 crore for the quarter.Tata Steel | CMP: Rs 964.70 | The stock price jumped 3 percent ahead of its Q1 earnings. India’s largest steel producer is expected to report a year-on-year decline of 19-32 percent in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) on July 25, when it will declare its results for the quarter ended June 2022. On a sequential basis, the decline in profit is likely to be more pronounced at 26–38 percent. The revenues for the company are likely to grow between 9 and16 percent compared to the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, however, revenue is seen decreasing by 11-16 percent.Zomato | CMP: Rs 47.70 | The share price tumbled over 11 percent to record lows after most of its shares came out of the mandatory one-year lock-in after the initial public offer (IPO). The lock-in period of one year for around 613 crore shares or 78 percent of Zomato’s stock ended on July 23. Analysts had cautioned that the company’s share price may face selling pressure.HFCL | CMP: Rs 63 | The stock tumbled over 7 percent after the company reported disappointing earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. HFCL said its profits tanked 42 percent year-on-year (YoY), while revenue fell 13 percent for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Ebitda margins were 345 basis points lower at 12.37 percent. All numbers contracted sequentially as well.GAIL India | CMP: Rs 147.15 | The share rose over 3 percent after the firm said it will hold a meeting on July 27 to consider issuance of bonus shares. Hence, the trading window for dealing in securities of GAIL for designated persons and their immediate relatives will remain closed till the approval of financial results for the quarter ended June 2022.Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,014 | The scrip ended in the red on July 25. The IT firm reported a 24.8 percent sequential decline in profit at 1,132 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 due to pressure in margin performance amid wage hikes and an increase in travel and visa costs. Consolidated revenue for the June quarter came in at Rs 12,708 crore, a 4.9 percent growth from Rs 12,116 crore in the year-ago period, Tech Mahindra said in its BSE filing.Finolex Industries | CMP: Rs 131.75 | The scrip was down almost 6 percent after the company reported a 32% year-on-year fall in consolidated profit at Rs 99.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by weak operating performance. EBITDA at Rs 126 crore fell 40% and the margin halved to 11 percent from 22 percent year-on-year basis, hit by falling PVC prices.Lakshmi Machine Works | CMP: Rs 10,287.95 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the firm reported a net profit of Rs 72.6 crore against a loss of Rs 9.6 crore (YoY). Revenue came in at Rs 982.6 crore against Rs 457.6 crore (YoY), while EBITDA was at Rs 85.7 crore against Rs 7.2 crore (YoY).