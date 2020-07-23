Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 23

Balaji Telefilms | CMP: Rs 93.70 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the company narrowed losses to Rs 19.84 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted consolidated loss of Rs 27.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Balaji Telefilms said in a regulatory filing. Balaji Telefilms has resumed shoot for all its television shows from July 16. It had earlier informed exchanges on July 13 that the shoot of all its television shows has been halted as one of the actors had tested positive for COVID-19.