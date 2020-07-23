Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 23

Among sectors, except IT other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also ended higher. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 The benchmark indices ended near the day's high level on July 23 supported by energy, pharma and auto stocks. At close, Sensex was up 268.95 points, or 0.71%, at 38,140.47, and Nifty was up 82.90 points, or 0.74%, at 11,215.50. About 1,436 shares advanced, 1,184 shares declined, and 145 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most today: 2/11 Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 314.90 | The stock price surged over 11 percent after the company received letter of acceptance for a Rs 4,167.70-crore EPC project in Gujarat. The project includes engineering, procurement and construction contract for Bhadbhut barrage, flood protection embankments and associated works across the river Narmada near village Bhadbhut in Bharuch district. The bid project is valued at Rs 4,167.70 crore, with a completion period of 48 months and a maintenance period of 10 years, the company told exchanges. 3/11 Rossari Biotech | CMP: Rs 752 | The stock jumped 12 percent on debut. It listed with a whopping 57.65 percent premium over its IPO price on July 23. Rossari Biotech raised Rs 496 crore through public issue during July 13-15. The issue consisted of Rs 50 crore fresh issue and the balance funds went to promoters. 4/11 ICICI Securities | CMP: Rs 540.40 | The stock gained 2 percent after the company reported a 70 percent jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 193 crore in the April-June quarter on robust growth in revenue and improvement in margins. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 114 crore in the year-ago period, ICICI Securities said in a statement. Its revenues surged 36 percent to Rs 546 crore in April-June 2020-21 from Rs 402 crore in the same period of the last financial year. 5/11 SpiceJet | CMP: Rs 49.65 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the airline was declared as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the United States of America. "In terms of the Air Services Agreement between the Government of India and the Government of the United States of America, SpiceJet has been designated as Indian scheduled carrier to operate on agreed services between India and the USA," the company said in a filing to the exchanges. 6/11 PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 210.10 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company in the first quarter ended June 2020 posted 9.5 percent fall in its YoY consolidated net profit at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 284 crore. Revenue was down 16.2 percent to Rs 1,870 crore from Rs 2,231 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 7/11 Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 369.85 | The stock gained a percent after Zydus received the US drug regulator's nod to initiate clinical trials for Desidustat in cancer patients receiving chemotherapy. Zydus has also initiated a Phase II(b) trial of Desidustat in Mexico for the management of patients with COVID-19, the company said. 8/11 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 421.20 | The stock gained almost 2 percent after the company said the top-line results of its phase 3 clinical trials for favipiravir to treat Covid-19 patients, with mild to moderate symptoms, showed 40% faster recovery compared to those on standard supportive care. 9/11 Future Retail | CMP: Rs 100.45 | The share price was down 5 percent after the company missed paying USD 14 million (about Rs105 crore) in interest dues on July 22 on its offshore bonds worth USD 500 million due in 2025, which the company had raised in January. 10/11 Balaji Telefilms | CMP: Rs 93.70 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the company narrowed losses to Rs 19.84 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2020. The company had posted consolidated loss of Rs 27.97 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, Balaji Telefilms said in a regulatory filing. Balaji Telefilms has resumed shoot for all its television shows from July 16. It had earlier informed exchanges on July 13 that the shoot of all its television shows has been halted as one of the actors had tested positive for COVID-19. 11/11 Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 206.15 | The share price was up over 4 percent gaining for second straight day after the company reported earnings. Brokerages expressed mixed views on the stock after the June quarter earnings. Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher has an 'accumulate' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 200. "We factor in zinc at USD2,050/2085 in FY21E/FY22E as we expect ease in prices because of sharp run-up and cooling off in China’s pent-up demand. First Published on Jul 23, 2020 04:31 pm