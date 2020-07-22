Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 22

Among the sectors, Auto, IT and PSU banks dragged the most. The BSE midcap index ended in the green while the smallcap index closed in the red. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Sensex ended the session on July 22 lower by 58.81 points, or 0.16 percent, at 37871.52, and Nifty shed 18.60 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 11,143.70. About 1,164 shares advanced, 1,448 shares declined, and 147 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 22; 2/11 Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 475 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company reported an 18.8 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit for the June quarter to Rs 1,112.17 crore compared to Rs 1,370.08 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net interest income (NII) grew by 19.5 percent year-on-year to Rs 6,985.3 crore in the quarter, with strong loan growth of 17 percent (including TLTRO investments) and deposits growth of 19 percent on a quarterly average basis (QAB). 3/11 Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2004 | The stock was up over a percent hitting new record high. Brokerages and analysts are bullish on Reliance Industries following the announcements made in its AGM, debt-free status, a healthy balance sheet and a strong growth outlook. The market-cap of the company stood at Rs 12,70,480.06 crore as of close on July 22. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. 4/11 Indiamart Intermesh | CMP: Rs 2244 | The share price was up 4 percent after the company reported a more than two-fold jump in its Q1 FY21 consolidated profit at Rs 74.1 crore, backed by strong operating performance. Revenue from operations of the company grew 3.9 percent to Rs 153.1 crore, primarily driven by marginal improvement in realisation of existing customers. 5/11 Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: CMP: Rs 152.75 | The stock jumped 10 percent after it went ex-rights today (July 22). The Board of Directors had approved 1:1 rights issue at Rs 50 per share. The record date for the same is July 23, 2020. The rights issue will open on July 28 and close on August 11, 2020. The full amount of the issue price will be payable on application. 6/11 Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2247 | The shares were down 3 percent after the company reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,881 crore for the quarter ended June 2020, increasing 7.2 percent compared to the previous quarter. Standalone revenue from operations during the quarter stood at Rs 10,560 crore, increasing 4.4 percent compared to Rs 10,114 crore in the corresponding period last year. 7/11 Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3250 | The share price shed over a percent after consolidated profit after tax dropped 19 percent YoY to Rs 962 crore. Total income for Q1 FY21 increased 14 percent to Rs 6,650 crore. Bajaj Finance made a pre-tax provision of Rs 1,450 crore in the form of contingency provision during Q1 FY21 on account of the impact of COVID-19. Assets under management (AUM) of Bajaj Finance, as of June 30, stood at Rs 1,38,055 crore, an increase of 7 percent YoY. "This includes an AUM of Rs 32,982 crore for its housing finance subsidiary, Bajaj Housing Finance, a 52 percent growth YoY," the company said. 8/11 Newgen Software Technologies | CMP: Rs 194.80 | Shares jumped over 7 percent after the company's consolidated net profit rose nearly 3 times YoY to Rs 9.1 crore versus Rs 3.1 crore, while revenue was down at Rs 132.1 crore versus Rs 131 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 9/11 Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 172.65 | The stock shed over 3 percent after the company declared its Q1 numbers. It reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 268 crore in the first quarter, as against a net loss of Rs 87 crore during the same quarter previous year, on the back of increased volumes and lower raw material prices. 10/11 Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 921.90 | The share price shed over a percent ahead of its June quarter results. While the revenues are expected to decline due to weak revenues in core E&C, financial services and development projects businesses, PAT may fall on higher depreciation and interest costs. EBITDA margins are likely to shrink 225 bps YoY with contraction across segments, partly offset by favourable sales mix revenues, Sharekhan said. PAT may come in at Rs 323.6 crore, down 63.6 percent YoY and 85.6 percent QoQ. EBITDA may come in at Rs 505.3 crore, down 58.5 percent YoY and 80.7 percent QoQ, according to ICICIdirect. 11/11 Jet Airways | CMP: Rs 27.75 | The stock price jumped almost 5 percent after the company finally got bids. Thirteen months after it was admitted to the insolvency courts Jet Airways has finally got bids. The two bids were submitted on July 21, when the deadline lapsed. The bidders, who were among the four suitors shortlisted earlier, are two separate consortiums. The first consortium is of Flight Simulation Technique Centre Pvt Ltd, Big Charter Pvt Ltd, and Imperial Capital Investments LLC. Both FSTC and Big Charter are led by aviator-turned-entrepreneur Sanjay Mandavia. Imperial Capital is an investment banking and wealth management company based in Dubai.