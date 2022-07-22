Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 22

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended higher for the sixth day in a row with the Nifty closing above 16,700 and the Sensex above 56,000. At close, the Sensex was up 390.28 points or 0.70 percent at 56,072.23, and the Nifty was up 114.20 points or 0.69 percent at 16,719.50. As many as 1,732 shares advanced, 1,511 shares declined, and 143 shares remained unchanged.Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,502.95 | The share price ended in the green on July 22. Jio Platforms, the digital unit of Reliance Industries, reported year-on-year growth of 23.8 percent in its standalone net profit of Rs 4,335 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 (Q1FY23) compared to Rs 3,501 crore achieved a year ago. On a sequential basis, the profit has grown 3.9 percent from Rs 4,173 crore recorded in the January–March quarter. EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) for the quarter grew 27.2 percent to Rs 10,964 crore as compared to Rs 8,617 crore achieved during the same period a year ago. On a sequential basis, the EBITDA is higher by 4.3 percent from Rs 10,510 crore in the previous quarter.Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 285.80 | The stock price ended in the green after the bank clocked a massive 137.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profit for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by lower provisions and higher net interest income. However, asset quality weakened. The profit came in at Rs 886.5 crore, increasing sharply from Rs 373.1 crore registered in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew by 18.9 percent YoY to Rs 2,514.4 crore for June 2022 quarter, driven by 20.3 percent growth each in loan book and deposits for the quarter.JSW Steel | CMP: Rs 582.95 | The scrip ended in the red on July 22. JSW Steel Limited reported an 85.8 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 838 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,904 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the profit declined 74 percent as against Rs 3,234 crore earned during Q4FY22. After adjusting for the exceptional expense of Rs 741 crore, the consolidated profit for the last quarter of FY22 stood at Rs 3,975 crore. Consolidated revenue climbed 31.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 38,086 crore as compared to net revenue of Rs 28,902 crore.UltraTech Cement | CMP: Rs 6,431.20 | The stock jumped close to 5 percent after the largest cement manufacturer in India on July 22 reported a 6.8 percent decline in net profit at Rs 1,584 crore for the quarter ended June as against Rs 1,703 crore it recorded a year back. On a sequential basis, the company's profit has gone down 35.6 percent from Rs 2,461 crore earned in the January-March period. The company beat the street’s estimates for both the profit as well as its consolidated revenues.PVR | CMP: Rs 1,935 | The share added a percent on July 22. The company reported robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2022. PVR has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.38 crore as against a loss of Rs 219.44 crore in June 2021. Revenue from operation stood at Rs 981.40 crore, up 1552.47 percent from Rs 59.39 crore a year back. PVR saw a 23 percent growth in ATP at Rs 250 in the quarter ended June 2022, compared to Rs 203 in Q1 FY20. Foreign research firm Goldman Sachs has kept the 'buy' rating on the stock with a target of Rs 2,400 per share.HDFC AMC | CMP: Rs 1,896.90 | The scrip ended in the red on July 22 after the firm reported a 9 percent year-on-year decline in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 314.19 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by lower other income. The company had reported a profit of Rs 345.45 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations at Rs 521.58 crore was up 2.9 percent from the same quarter of the previous year, the company said, on the day it also announced the resignation of chief investment officer Prashant Jain. The company's other income came in at Rs 11.32 crore for the June 2022 quarter, a drop of 89 percent from the year-ago period. Tax costs saw a significant year-on-year decline of 41.3 percent to Rs 70.8 crore.JB Chemicals | CMP: Rs 1,715 | The stock added over 2 percent after the firm completed the acquisition of a portfolio of brands from Dr Reddy’s Laboratories. The aforesaid acquisition was partly funded from internal accruals and partly through long-term debt.Olectra Greentech | CMP: Rs 647.80 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after Evey Trans Private Limited (EVEY) received a Letter of Award from one of the state transport corporations for 300 electric buses under FAME-I1 scheme of the Government of India. "This order for supply of 300 electric buses is on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) / OPEX model basis for a period of 12 years. EVEY shall procure these buses from Olectra Greentech which shall be delivered over a period of 20 months. Maintenance of these buses shall also be undertaken by Olectra during the contract period of 12 years," Olectra said.Quick Heal | CMP: Rs 212.05 | The share price surged over 6 percent after the company approved the proposal to buyback up to 50,00,000 equity shares of the company, being 8.6 percent of its total paid-up equity share capital, for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 150 crore.IndiaMART InterMESH | CMP: Rs 4,067.10 | The stock fell over 4 percent after the firm reported a 47 percent YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 47 crore on lower operating income. Revenue grew by 7 percent YoY to Rs 226 crore and EBITDA fell by 28 percent to Rs 64 crore in quarter ended June 2022. EBITDA margin contracted to 29 percent from 49 percent YoY.