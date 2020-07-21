Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 21

Mixed trend witnessed on the sectoral front with auto, bank, energy, metal and infra sectors ended in the green, while pharma and FMCG stocks remained under pressure. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Bulls remained in control on Dalal Street for the fifth consecutive day on July 21 pushing the Sensex close to 38,000 intraday and helped Nifty to close comfortably above 11,150. At close, the Sensex was up 511.34 points, or 1.37%, at 37,930.33 and Nifty was up 140.10 points, or 1.27%, at 11,162.30. About 1,427 shares advanced, 1,223 shares declined, and 155 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 21: 2/11 Majesco | CMP: Rs 405.55 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company board agreed to sell its US subsidiary to private equity firm Thoma Bravo. The Nasdaq-listed arm of the IT company will be sold at $13.1 apiece, a premium of around 74 percent to its closing price on July 17, according to the corporate announcement on exchanges. The deal values the company at $594 million. 3/11 Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 3,304 | The stock shed 4 percent after the company reported a 19 percent year-on-year decline in Q1FY21 consolidated net profit due to higher provisions and lower business acquisitions as COVID-19-led lockdown hit business activity. Consolidated profit dropped to Rs 962 crore in quarter ended June 2020, against Rs 1,195 crore in same period last year. Consolidated net interest income during the quarter grew by 12 percent to Rs 4,152 crore compared to year-ago period. 4/11 ACC | CMP: Rs 1,379.60 | The stock price was up over 3 percent after the company reported a 40.53 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ending June. The company, which follows January-December financial year, had posted a profit of Rs 455.68 crore in the same quarter a year ago. Its total revenue from operations was down 37.29 percent to Rs 2,602.24 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 4,149.82 crore in the year-ago period. CLSA, Citi and Jefferies have recommended a buy call on the stock. 5/11 Jenburkt Pharma | CMP: Rs 415.05 | The stock jumped over 4 percent after the company announced a plan to launch tablets for treating COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate symptoms. The company has planned to launch Favipiravir 200 mg tablets, as per a BSE release. 6/11 PSU banks rally: Shares of PSU banks were up after reports emerged that the government was looking to privatise more state-owned banks and reduce their numbers to five. As part of the banking industry overhaul, the government would sell majority stakes in Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank, leading to effective privatisation of these state-owned lenders, reports quoted a government official as saying. Bank of Maharashta share price zoomed 12 percent followed by Central Bank of India that jumped over 8 percent. Bank of India was up 7 percent. UCO Bank gained 6 percent while Indian Overseas Bank gained 4 percent. 7/11 Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 182.90 | The stock was down over 2 percent after the company's net profit was down 23 percent YoY at Rs 1,359 crore against Rs 1,765 crore. Revenue was down 20.8 percent at Rs 3,898 crore against Rs 4,924 crore, reported CNBC-TV18. 8/11 The India Cements | CMP: Rs 123.25 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after exchange reports indicate that Radhakishan Damani holds 20.4 percent stake in the company for the quarter ended June 2020 against 19.89 percent in the quarter ended March 2020, reported CNBC-TV18. 9/11 Elgi Equipments | CMP: Rs 170.55 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the company signed MoU with Government of Tamil Nadu. The investment that we plan to do under this MOU, which is non-binding, is to support the future expansion that we need to make to serve the growing global demand and meet our long-term plans. The intended plan will involve an estimated investment of up to Rs 250 crore and could also create significant job opportunities in Coimbatore, company said. 10/11 Den Networks | CMP: Rs 109.60 | The share price surged 10 percent after the company reported a four-fold jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 58.32 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by lower expenses. Total income was at Rs 364.46 crore compared to Rs 364.39 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing. 11/11 SBI Cards and Payment Services | CMP: Rs 775.50 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company reported 14 percent rise in net profit to Rs 393 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, mainly due to higher interest income. Card spends during the June quarter fell to Rs 19,085 crore as against Rs 30,174 crore in the same period of 2019-20, SBI Card said in a release. Receivables grew by 10 percent to Rs 23,330 crore from Rs 21,231 crore. First Published on Jul 21, 2020 04:43 pm