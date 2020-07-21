Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 21

PSU banks rally: Shares of PSU banks were up after reports emerged that the government was looking to privatise more state-owned banks and reduce their numbers to five. As part of the banking industry overhaul, the government would sell majority stakes in Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab & Sind Bank, leading to effective privatisation of these state-owned lenders, reports quoted a government official as saying. Bank of Maharashta share price zoomed 12 percent followed by Central Bank of India that jumped over 8 percent. Bank of India was up 7 percent. UCO Bank gained 6 percent while Indian Overseas Bank gained 4 percent.