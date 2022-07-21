Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 21

The benchmark indices ended higher on the fifth day in a row on July 21. At close, the Sensex was up 284.42 points, or 0.51%, at 55,681.95, and the Nifty was up 84.50 points, or 0.51%, at 16,605.30. On NSE, about 1,950 shares advanced, 1,302 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 950.50 | The share price surged over 8 percent on July 21 after the bank reported a 60.5 percent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 1,631.1 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above the analyst expectation of Rs 1,423.5 crore. The rise in net profit was helped by a 30 percent on-year fall in provisions as well as a 16 percent growth in net interest income. The bank provided Rs 1,250.99 crore towards bad loans during the quarter, far lower than the Rs 1,779.33 crore made in the corresponding quarter a year ago.

Tata Communications | CMP: Rs 1,082 | The stock surged over 10 percent after the company said its net profits for the quarter ended June 39 shot up 84 percent year-on-year (YoY). The company said in a release its consolidated revenue stood at Rs 4,311 crore (USD 558.9 million); increasing 5.1 percent YoY. Sequentially, growth in revenue followed upsides in the data business.

Havells India | CMP: Rs 1,257.60 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the electrical equipment maker reported a 4 percent year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 243 crore for Q1FY23 on muted EBITDA growth of 2 percent and margin contraction. Revenue grew by 63 percent YoY to Rs 4,230 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Brokerage CLSA sees around 19 percent upside in Havells India, with a target price of Rs 1,430 with an "outperform" rating. CLSA said Havells India's operating margin fell 320 basis points on a QoQ basis to 8.5 percent, which is the lowest in more than a decade, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Som Distilleries | CMP: Rs 77.80 | The stock hit a 5 percent upper circuit on July 21 after the firm reported a consolidated profit of Rs 25.66 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 against a loss of Rs 12.6 crore in the same period last year following strong revenue growth. Revenue from operations grew by 342% to Rs 437.7 crore during the same period.

AU Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 588.70 | The share added over 2 percent after the bank reported a 32% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 268 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, with trading losses of Rs 55 crore (MTM and realised) weighing on profitability. Disbursements (fund-based) for Q1FY23 grew by 345% YoY to Rs 8,445 crore due to low base, with assets under management growing 37% YoY to Rs 50,161 crore during the quarter.

Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 2,342.05 | The scrip fell over 5 percent on July 21 after the company recorded a 35% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 229.2 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on lower topline growth and weak operating performance. Revenue declined 26% YoY to Rs 856.9 crore during the quarter, and EBITDA fell 31% to Rs 344.3 crore for the quarter, hit by continuing supply disruptions in the midst of a challenging macro environment.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 95 | The share gained over 3 percent on July 21. The bank, after market hours, reported a net profit of Rs 201.2 crore against a loss of Rs 459.5 crore (YoY). NII grew 6% at Rs 1027.73 crore against Rs 969.5 crore.

Rama Steel Tubes | CMP: Rs 414.95 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the firm received two orders from HP State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited for its Jal Shakti Vibhag aggregating to Rs Rs 26.4 crore, the company said in a press release.

Sonata Software | CMP: Rs 718 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent on July 21 after the company said that its board on July 25 may consider a proposal for issuing bonus shares. The board will also consider standalone as well as consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for Q1FY23 on the same date.