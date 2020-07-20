Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 20

Dhanuka Agritech | CMP: Rs 824.25 | The stock price was up over a percent as the company board is expected to consider the proposal for buyback of its equity shares. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2020 to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It would also consider and evaluate the proposal for buyback of its fully paid up equity shares of the company and other related matters, the company said in a filing to the exchanges.