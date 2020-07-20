Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 20

Among sectors, except pharma other indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Samllcap indices ended with 1 percent gain. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Market continued upward momentum on the fourth consecutive day on July 20 with Nifty reclaiming 11,000-mark supported by the banking and IT names. At close, Sensex was up 398.85 points, or 1.08%, at 37,418.99 and Nifty was up 120.50 points, or 1.11%, at 11,022.20. About 1,487 shares advanced, 1,154 shares declined, and 181 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 20: 2/11 Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3,978.80 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after brokerages hailed Britannia's Q1 show as better-than-expected. Global brokerage firm CLSA maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 4,200 from Rs 3,900. Brokerage firm Phillip Capital has increased EPS estimates for Britannia by 8-12 percent for FY21-22 owing to healthy demand outlook and maintained a 'buy' call on the stock, raising the target price to Rs 4,500. 3/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1130 | The stock gained almost 3 percent after the bank reported a 19.6 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit for the quarter ended June 2020 led by lower tax cost and NII. However, elevated provisions, and lower other income due to slowdown in economic activity limited profit growth. Profit during the quarter increased sharply to Rs 6,658.62 crore compared to Rs 5,568.16 crore in the same period last year. Net interest income in Q1 FY21 climbed 17.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 15,665.42 crore supported by healthy loan growth of 21 percent in the quarter and deposits growth of 24.6 percent. Net interest margin for the quarter stood at 4.3 percent. Nomura, Citi and Jefferies have recommended a buy on the stock. 4/11 M&M Financial Services | CMP: Rs 228.90 | The shares jumped 10 percent after the company posted robust numbers for the quarter ended June 2020 and the board of the company approved rights issue. The board of directors of Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services on July 18 approved the conditions of an earlier-approved rights issue of fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each. The company reported its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 432 crore during the quarter ended June 30, 2020, as against Rs 108 crore during the corresponding quarter last year, registering a growth of 300 percent over the same period the previous year. 5/11 Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 53.70 | The stock was up 3 percent after investor Rakesh Jhunhjunwala bought an additional 20 lakh shares in the April-June quarter. Jhunhjunwala's total holding in the bank stood at 3.18 percent in the quarter ended June 30 against 3.08 percent in March 2020 quarter. Also, HDFC Life Insurance Company limited - Shareholders Solvency Margin Account also increased its holding in the company by 49,10,384 shares. Its holding in June 2020 stood at 3.14 percent against 2.89 percent in the March quarter. 6/11 IIFL Securities | CMP: Rs 44.90 | The stock price tanked 20 percent after the company reported a weak set of numbers for the June quarter. Profit during the quarter ended June 2020 plunged sharply by 66.9 percent to Rs 41.5 crore compared to year-ago, as in June 2019 quarter, the company had an exceptional gain of Rs 101.72 crore. After excluding the same exceptional gain, profit increased 75 percent, said the company in its BSE filing, adding the sequential increase in profit was 11.4 percent. 7/11 Alembic Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 1019 | The share price was up 4 percent after the company received tentative approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) Empagliflozin and Metformin Hydrochloride Tablets, 5 mg/500 mg, 5 mg/1000 mg, 12.5 mg/500 mg, and 12.5 mg/1000 mg, as per BSE release. 8/11 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 420.60 | The stock shed 2 percent after India's drug regulator sent a notice to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on overpricing and false claims of its generic version of favipiravir, FabiFlu, local media reports said. "The cost proposed by Glenmark (for FabiFlu) is definitely not in the interest of the poor, lower middle class and middle class people of India," the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) said in a letter to the company, the Mint reported on Sunday. 9/11 Dhanuka Agritech | CMP: Rs 824.25 | The stock price was up over a percent as the company board is expected to consider the proposal for buyback of its equity shares. A meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on July 22, 2020 to consider and approve un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the company for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. It would also consider and evaluate the proposal for buyback of its fully paid up equity shares of the company and other related matters, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. 10/11 Hathway Cable & Datacom | CMP: Rs 48.05 | The stock jumped 10 percent after the company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 66.06 crore in June quarter compared with net loss of Rs 9.38 crore in Q1 June 2019. Consolidated net sales was down 6.7 percent to Rs 419.56 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against Rs 449.78 crore in Q1 June 2019. Revenue from the company's broadband business rose 9.49 percent to Rs 146.51 crore while revenue from the cable television business declined 13.58 percent to Rs 273.05 crore during the quarter. 11/11 Telecom stocks | Telecom stocks ended in the green as the Supreme Court heard arguments on the government's petition to allow telecom companies including Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea and others to make staggered payments of the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) over a period of the 20-year period. Shares of Reliance Communications and Tata Teleservices ended over 4 percent higher while Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea added a percent each. Shares of MTNL, however, ended 2 percent in the red. First Published on Jul 20, 2020 04:56 pm