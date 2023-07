1/11 The equity benchmarks touched new all-time highs on July 20, with the Sensex ending 0.71 percent higher at 67,571.90, and the Nifty ending 0.74 percent higher at 19,979.20. About 1,718 shares advanced, 1,574 declined and 130 remained unchanged.

2/11 ITC Ltd. | CMP Rs 492.15 |The ITC shares were up nearly 3 percent on July 20 as it became the seventh Indian listed company to cross the Rs 6 lakh crore market cap mark for the first time after its shares rallied over 48 percent so far this year. ITC's impressive performance across all its business segments, including cigarette, FMCG, paper and hotels made it an attractive choice for investors. Investors view ITC as a defensive option in their investment portfolios because of its stable cash flow and consistent dividend payouts. The stock also hit a record high of Rs 493.70 on the same day.

3/11 ABB India Ltd. | CMP Rs 4204.00 | ABB India shares tumbled 6.5 percent on July 20 after the Swedish automation major's order inflows declined 2 percent to $8,667 million as against $8,807 million in the same quarter last year. Two out of the four business sectors experienced order growth in the single digits. Process Automation saw a decline due to changes in the portfolio, while Robotics and Discrete Automation also decreased compared to the previous year, which had benefited from pre-buys during a period of notable component shortages.

4/11 Dish TV India Ltd. | CMP Rs 19.30 | Shares of Dish TV jumped 4 percent after reports suggested that JC Flowers ARC may look to sell its entire stake in the company. A stake sale could be via a block deal window, reported CNBC-TV 18. JC Flowers ARC held 24.19 percent of the company. In the fourth quarter, the direct-to-home firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,720.62 crore for the fourth quarter that ended on March 31, 2023, mainly on account of impairments and deferred tax liability. The company had reported a net loss of Rs 2,031.99 crore in the January-March quarter a year ago, Dish TV said in a BSE filing.

5/11 Olectra Greentech Ltd. | CMP Rs 1298.95 | Olectra Greentech shares were up 3 percent on July 20 after the company awarded a contract for the construction of the greenfield EV manufacturing facility. Olectra Greentech has awarded a Rs 395.12 crore (approx.) contract for the construction of the greenfield electric vehicle manufacturing facility on 150 acres of the land situated at Seetharampur, Hyderabad, Telangana to Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL). MEIL is the ultimate holding company and a related party to Olectra Greentech Limited. By close the share ended flat.

6/11 Alok Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs 15.30 | Alok Industries Ltd shares declined by over 4 percent on July 20 following the company's announcement of its financial and operating results for the first fiscal quarter ending June 30, 2023. The textile manufacturer reported a 28.93 percent year-on-year decline in total income at Rs 1,415.66 crore for the quarter ended June FY24, as against Rs 1992.02 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Its net loss for the quarter widened by 59.73 percent to Rs 226.14 crore in Q1FY24, compared to Rs 141.58 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year. The company has reported earnings per share (EPS) of Rs -0.46 for the period ended June 30, 2023, compared to Rs -0.29 for the period ended June 30, 2022.

7/11 Hatsun Agro Products Ltd. | CMP Rs 1049.30 | Hatsun Agro Product Limited shares were up 8 percent on July 20 as the company reported a 54 percent jump in net profit to Rs 80 crore in the June quarter. The company said a rise in input costs was offset by high milk prices on the back of strong demand. The company's revenue increased 7 percent to Rs 2,150.6 crore from Rs 2,014 crore. The dairy company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 34 percent to Rs 237 crore. The margins also improved 11 percent during the quarter ended June 2023.

8/11 Shree Cements Ltd. | CMP Rs 23409.05 | Shares of Shree Cements tumbled over 2.5 percent on July 20 after the company received an inspection notice from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The inspection notice comes weeks after news reports claimed that the cement manufacturer had come under the radar of the Income Tax Department amid allegations of tax evasion.

9/11 Likhita Infrastructure Ltd. | CMP Rs 288.95 | Likhitha Infrastructure share price rose 3.5 percent on July 20 after receiving an order worth Rs 235.50 crore from GAIL (India). The order included Pipeline laying and composite works for Phase-2, (Salem to Coimbatore Pipeline section of KKBMPL -II Project). The order is to be executed within 15 months.

10/11 Transformers and Rectifiers India Ltd. | CMP Rs 85.70 | Transformers and Rectifiers shares slipped 20 percent on July 20 after the company received a 'Stop Deal' notice from Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation Limited (GETCO). On July 19, 2023, the firm received a notice from GETCO intimating that the latter has decided to stop dealing with the company for a period of 3 years on the grounds it had allegedly submitted forged Material Dispatch Clearance Certificates (MDCC) relating to transformers supplied by it.