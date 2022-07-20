Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 20

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices ended in the green, with IT, metals and FMCG names making healthy gains. The Sensex closed 629.91 points, or 1.15%, higher at 55,397.53 and the Nifty jumped 180.30 points, or 1.10%, to 16,520.80.Hindustan Unilever: CMP: Rs 2,610 | The stock ended in the green on July 20. India's largest fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company on July 19 reported a 13.85 percent year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,391 crore for the quarter ended June, which was above analysts' estimate of Rs 2,191.3 crore. Standalone net profit was Rs 2,289 crore, up 11 percent YoY. The core profit margin was 23.2 percent during the quarter, declining 110 basis points YoY. The entire FMCG segment felt intense cost pressure in the quarter due to inflation. Citi has maintained a "buy" call and raised the target to Rs 2,920 a share.Wipro | CMP: Rs 411.70 | The share price ended in the green on July 20. The IT firm reported a 20.93 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 2,563.6 crore as compared to a PAT of Rs 3,242.6 crore it recorded during the same period last year. On a sequential basis, the profit fell 16.96 percent. The consolidated total revenue of the Bengaluru-based IT company rose 15.51 percent on year to Rs 22,001 crore as compared to Rs 19,045 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, the revenue was up by 2.98 percent. In dollar terms, its revenue stood at $2.7 billion. The IT services segment revenue was at $2.735.5 million, an increase of 13.3 percent YoY. IT services operating margin for the quarter was at 15 percent, a decrease of 200 basis points quarter-on-quarter.Vedanta | CMP: Rs 252.70 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company announced a hefty second interim dividend. The government’s decision to slash additional excise duty imposed on crude oil production also gave a boost to the stock. Vedanta announced a Rs 19.5 a share second interim dividend that will result in a dividend payout of Rs 7,250 crore. The company’s total dividend payout for 2022-23 is now close to Rs 19,000 crore.Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 587 | The stock added over 2 percent after the firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 92.3 crore in the June quarter against Rs 31.4 crore in the year-ago period. Consolidated revenue jumped 94.3% to Rs 889 crore from Rs 457.5 crore in June 2021, while EBITDA came in at Rs 143.1 crore against Rs 60.2 crore (YoY).Syngene International | CMP: Rs 603.40 | The share price ended in the red on July 20 after the company's consolidated net profit in the June quarter went down 4.4% to Rs 73.9 crore from Rs 77.3 crore in the year-ago period. Its consolidated revenue was up 8.4% at Rs 644.5 crore from Rs 594.5 crore (YoY), while consolidated EBITDA rose 4.7% year on year to Rs 172.8 crore from Rs 165 crore.Newgen Software | CMP: Rs 362 | The scrip fell over 5 percent after the company declared its June quarter earnings. The company's consolidated net profit fell 11.2% from the year-ago quarter to Rs 19.2 crore. Its consolidated revenue was up 17.8 % at Rs 188 crore from Rs 159.5 crore, while consolidated EBITDA slipped 15.3% to Rs 19.3 crore against Rs 22.7 crore in June 2021.Ambuja Cements | CMP: Rs 367.35 | The stock price ended in the red on July 20. The cement maker registered a 25.5% year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 865.44 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher power and fuel costs, and freight and forwarding expenses. Its revenue, however, increased 15.1% YoY to Rs 8,033 crore for the quarter.Artson Engineering | CMP: Rs 76 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the firm received a Rs 6.76-crore order from Hindalco Industries. The order is for supplying equipment for the manufacturing of two heat exchangers for Hindalco's Dahej plant.Rallis India | CMP: Rs 204 | The share price shed 2 percent after the Tata Group company recorded an 18.1% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 67.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, impacted by higher raw material cost. However, revenue increased 16.5% YoY to Rs 862.8 crore in Q1FY23 backed by 17.1% growth in the domestic crop care business and 51% growth in exports.Tata Communications | CMP: Rs 980 | The scrip ended in the red on July 20. The company reported profit which jumped 47.78% to Rs 544.82 crore against Rs 368.67 crore (QoQ). Revenue was up 1.1% at Rs 4,310.5 crore against Rs 4,263 crore (QoQ). EBIDTA rose 3% at Rs 1,077.01 crore against Rs 1,045.34 crore (QoQ).