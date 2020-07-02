Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 2

All sectoral indices ended in the green, except Nifty Bank, which ended with marginal losses. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices ended strong for the second consecutive day on July 2 amid buying seen in the IT, auto, infra and energy names. At close, Sensex was up 429.25 points, or 1.21%, at 35,843.70, and Nifty was up 121.70 points, or 1.17%, at 10,551.70. About 1,683 shares advanced, 1,039 shares declined, and 125 shares were unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 2 2/11 Railway stocks gain | Share price of railways stocks gained 4-11 percent on July 2 after the Ministry of Railways invited proposals from private entities to run passenger trains. The project would entail private sector investment of about Rs 30,000 crore, the ministry said in a statement. Titagarh Wagons shares jumped 5 percent while that of Texmaco Rail & Engineering surged over 13 percent. IRCTC stock price added over 3 percent. Cimmco jumped almost 10 percent at close. 3/11 Mahindra and Mahindra | CMP: Rs 531 | The stock jumped over 6 percent after the company came out with its sales numbers for June that showed an uptick in tractor demand. Mahindra & Mahindra on July 1 reported a 10 percent growth in total tractor sales at 36,544 units in June. The company sold 33,094 tractors in the same month of 2019. Domestic tractor sales grew 12 percent to 35,844 units as compared to 31,879 units in June 2019, Mahindra & Mahindra said in a statement. 4/11 Dilip Buildcon | CMP: Rs 286.45 | The stock gained over 5 percent after the company emerged as L-1 bidder through JV for an EPC project. The company through JV - Dilip Buildcon Limlted - HCC has been declared as L-1 bidder for the tender floated by the Narmada Water Resources, Water Supply and Kalpsar Departnent (Water Resources) on EPC basis in the state of Gujarat. The Rs 4167.70 project is an EPC contract for construction of Bhadbhut Barrage, Flood Protection Embankments and associated works across River Narmada near Village Bhadbhut of Bharuch District. 5/11 Axis Bank | The stock was down 2 percent as the bank said it was planning to raise up to Rs 15,000 crore through the issuance of various instruments. The board of the bank has approved the proposal relating to raising of funds not exceeding Rs 15,000 crores through the issue of equity shares/depository receipts and/or any other instruments or securities, the bank said in an exchange communication. 6/11 ONGC | CMP: Rs 82.25 | The share price gained over 2 percent after a media report said that India's latest oil and gas block bid round attracted only 12 bids for the 11 areas on offer, with 10 of them getting single bids from state-owned ONGC and Oil India Ltd, upstream regulator DGH said. The government had offered 11 blocks for exploration and production of oil and gas in the fifth bid round under the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OLAP), bids for which closed on June 30. According to the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), the 11 blocks on offer got a total of 12 bids - seven bids by Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and four by Oil India Ltd (OIL). Invenire Petrodyne Ltd was the only private bidder. 7/11 Tata Power Company | CMP: Rs 49.60 | The stock jumped over 7 percent after the board approved issuance of up to 49,05,66,037 equity shares of face value of Re 1 to Tata Sons Private Limited, the Promoter of the company, on a preferential basis at a price of Rs 53 per equity share aggregating to Rs 2,600 crore. The board also gave in-principle approval for setting up of an Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) for the company’s renewables business. 8/11 MOIL | CMP: Rs 153.70 | The stock surged over 8 percent on July 2. The company has fixed/revised prices of different grades of manganese ore and other products, effective from July 1 while that of the prices of all Ferro grades and Fines have been reduced by about 15 percent with effect from July 1 on the prices prevailing since June 1. 9/11 GVK Power & Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 3.20 | The share price was down over 4 percent after reports said the CBI has booked Venkata Krishna Reddy Gunupati, chairman of the GVK Group of Companies, and his son GV Sanjay Reddy, managing director of Mumbai International Airport Ltd, among others, for alleged irregularities to the tune of ₹705 crore in running of the airport. 10/11 IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 48.60 | The stock jumped 5 percent with the bank's market capitalisation crossing the Rs 50,000-crore mark. IDBI Bank has said it will sell part of its stake in IDBI Federal Life Insurance to Belgian multinational insurance company Ageas Insurance and Federal Bank. Ageas will acquire 23 percent stake, while Federal Bank will buy 4 percent.

11/11 Pfizer | CMP: Rs 4,180 | The shares jumped over 5 percent on reports that parent's COVID-19 vaccine has shown positive results. Pfizer's US parent said on July 1 that a COVID-19 vaccine developed jointly with Germany's BioNTech was found to be well tolerated, and is the fourth early-stage drug to show promise in human testing.