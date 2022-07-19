Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 19

Sandip Das

Indian equity benchmarks extended the rally on July 19, with gains in metals and realty pushing the indices higher. At close, the Sensex was up 246.47 points, or 0.45%, at 54,767.62, and the Nifty was up 62 points, or 0.38%, at 16,340.50.HDFC Life Insurance: CMP: Rs 535.45 | The share price ended in the red on July 19 after the company's standalone net profit for the quarter ended June came in at Rs 365 crore, rising 21 percent on-year (YoY) from Rs 302 crore in the same quarter last year. HDFC Life’s value of new business (VNB) rose 25 percent to Rs 510 crore. Its Indian embedded value increased 9 percent on-year to Rs 29,709 crore.Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 448.65 | The stock ended in the red after BSE data showed that Rakesh Jhunjhunwala trimmed his stake in the auto company. As per the recent shareholding pattern on BSE, the ace investor cut his stake in the Tata group company during the April-June period. Jhunjhunwala had 1.09 percent stake, or 3,62,50,000 shares, in Tata Motors as of June, down from 1.18 percent in March.Sterlite Technologies | CMP: Rs 143.75 | The scrip ended in the green after the firm secured a Rs 250-crore deal for building an Indian telecom operator's optical network. With this multi-year deal, STL aims to provide specialised optical fibres and deployment services to build the service provider's network across nine telecom circles, the firm said.Nucleus Software | CMP: Rs 431.20 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company and CMC-TS entered into an agreement with Vietnam Public Joint-stock Commercial Bank (PVcomBank) to digitally transform the bank's lending origination operations. With Nucleus Software's FinnOne Neo, PVcomBank plans to launch innovative products and services in the market with great speed. Through this partnership, PVcomBank is expecting to double its consumer loans within the next four to five years.Oberoi Realty | CMP: Rs 893.05 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 403 crore in the June quarter from Rs 80.63 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased 221 percent to Rs 913.11 crore. HDFC Securities has maintained a "buy" call on the stock, with a target price of Rs 1,118 per share, an upside of around 27 percent from the current market price.Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,568 | The share price ended in the green ahead of its Q1 earnings. The FMCG major is expected to report a muted performance for the quarter ended June even as the year-on-year performance will be aided by the low base of the year-ago quarter damaged by the pandemic. On a sequential basis, revenue is expected to remain flat at Rs 13,438.5 crore, according to an average of estimates from seven brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. The fast-moving consumer goods company may see its net profit down 6 percent on-quarter to Rs 2,191.3 crore in June, with operating profit taking a 3.5 percent knock sequentially, the Moneycontrol poll showed.Tube Investments | CMP: Rs 2,234 | The scrip surged 10 percent after the company, through its subsidiary TI Clean Mobility Pvt Ltd (TICMPL), acquired a 65.2% stake in IPLTech Electric (IPLT) through a combination of equity shares from founders and other shareholders of IPLT. In addition, the company decided to make a further investment of up to Rs 150 crore in subsidiary TICMPL and make a provision of inter-corporate deposit of an amount up to Rs 100 crore to it.Nelco | CMP: Rs 654.70 | The stock rose 5 percent after the company clocked 7.8% year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 4.72 crore for the quarter ended June supported by robust topline. Revenue grew 48% to Rs 81.68 crore.Alok Industries | CMP: Rs 2,009 | The share price fell 5 percent on July 19 after the company posted a consolidated loss of Rs 141.58 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, which widened from the loss of Rs 97.65 crore in the same period last year, due to higher raw material and power & fuel costs.Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 820.25 | The stock shed over 2 percent after the firm reported a 5.8 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 48.1 crore versus Rs 51.1 crore and revenue was up 49.8% at Rs 1,016 crore versus Rs 678.1 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 11.8% at Rs 109.3 crore versus Rs 97.7 crore and the margin was at 10.8% versus 14.4%, YoY. The company's board approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:5.