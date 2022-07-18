Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 18

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note for the second consecutive day on July 18 with the Nifty above 16,250. At close, the Sensex was up 760.37 points or 1.41 percent at 54,521.15, and the Nifty was up 229.30 points or 1.43 percent at 16,278.50. About 2,296 shares have advanced, 1,077 shares declined, and 158 shares remain unchanged.HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1,348.20 | The share price ended in the red on July 18. HDFC Bank reported Rs 9,195.99 crore standalone net profit for the quarter ended June, up 18.79 percent from the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) stood at Rs 19,481.40 crore, up 14.5 percent year-on-year (YoY). According to Credit Suisse, the results were in line despite Rs 1,300 crore of treasury loss. The credit costs remained low at one percent, aiding a healthy return on assets of 1.8 percent. Credit Suisse has raised FY23-24 earnings per share (EPS) estimates by two to three percent and expects 17 percent plus return on equity (RoE).Bharat Electronics | CMP: Rs 254.60 | The stock price jumped over three percent after the company reported a 15-fold spurt in its net profit for the first quarter. The company said its total consolidated revenue from operations nearly doubled to Rs 3,140.61 crore during the quarter ended June. It secured a profit of Rs 366.33 crore - up from Rs 24.41 crore in the same quarter last year. Morgan Stanley maintained an ‘overweight’ rating on the stock with a target of Rs 260, which has already been met.Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 351 | The scrip ended in the green on July 18. Jindal Steel & Power reported a net profit of Rs 1,970 crore in the first quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, which is 22 percent lower as compared to Rs 2,543 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Brokerage house Citi has maintained a 'buy' rating on the stock and cut the target price to Rs 450 from Rs 590 per share earlier. CLSA has maintained an 'outperform' rating on the stock and cut the target to Rs 400 from Rs 430 per share.Aviation stocks rise | Share prices of SpiceJet and Interglobe Aviation jumped up to 3 percent each after oil marketing companies cut down air turbine fuel (ATF) prices by over 2 percent, providing relief to the struggling carriers. A price notification of state-run fuel retailers said ATF prices have been reduced by Rs 3,084.94 per kilolitre, or 2.2 percent, to Rs 138,147.93 per kilolitre. This marks the second reduction in the current year.Quick Heal Technologies | CMP: Rs 200 | The scrip surged 20 percent after the company said its board will be considering a buyback issue in its next meeting. The company said its board will meet on July 21, 2022, to consider and approve financial results for the June quarter and buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company.Bhansali Engineering | CMP: Rs 107.20 | The share price fell over four percent after the firm posted a 38.2 percent fall in its Q1 net profit at Rs 47.7 crore versus Rs 77.4 crore and revenue was up 45.5 percent at Rs 337.4 crore versus Rs 232 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were down 40.2 percent at Rs 60.3 crore versus Rs 100.8 crore and margin at 17.9 percent against 43.5 percent, YoY.Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 451 | The stock price jumped four percent after the company secured a new order worth Rs 150 crore from Ritnand Salved Education Foundation for construction work of Amity Campus Bengaluru. With this, the company's total order inflow during the current financial year 2022-23 (FY23) stands at Rs 863 crore.L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 3,177.95 | The scrip added over two percent after the engineering services company clocked 27 percent year-on-year growth in Q1FY23 profit at Rs 274 crore and revenue grew by 23 percent YoY to Rs 1,874 crore during the quarter. The revenue in dollar terms increased 20 percent YOY to $239.5 million and the topline in constant currency grew 20 percent YoY. During the quarter, the company won a $50 million-plus deal.Kolte-Patil Developers | CMP: Rs 263.50 | The share rose over two percent after the Pune-based real estate player achieved a sales value of Rs 445 crore during Q1FY23, up 79 percent YoY, backed by strong improvement in terms of both volume and value, and Mumbai portfolio. Sales volumes of 0.61 million square feet during Q1FY23 saw a significant uptick compared to Q1 FY22 which reported 0.40 million square feet. Realisation increased by 16 percent YoY to Rs 7,260 per square foot.Just Dial | CMP: Rs 570.10 | The stock ended in the red on July 18 after the company posted a net loss of Rs 48.3 crore for the quarter ended June, against a loss of Rs 3.5 crore in the same period last year. Operating revenue came in at Rs 185.6 crore, up 12.2 percent YoY in Q1FY23.