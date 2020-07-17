Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 17

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 377.60 | The stock was up over 4 percent after Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Cadila on July 17 said he expects the potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the company to be ready for launch early next year. The company began human trials earlier this week. "We are expecting the phase-1 and phase-2 studies to be completed in 3 months," Patel said in an interview to Moneycontrol.