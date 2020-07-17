Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 17

Except IT, all other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices gained over 1 percent each. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Nifty climbed the 10,900 level on July 17 supported by the infra, energy and banking stocks. At close, the Sensex was up 548.46 points, or 1.50%, at 37020.14, and Nifty was up 161.70 points, or 1.51%, at 10,901.70. About 1,622 shares advanced, 978 shares declined, and 153 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 17: 2/11 Granules India | CMP: Rs 263.80 | The stock price jumped over 7 percent after the company came out with its Q1 results. The company reported a 34 percent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 111.4 crore against Rs 83.2 crore YoY. Its consolidated revenue went up 23.6 percent at Rs 735.6 crore against Rs 595.3 crore YoY, CNBC-TV18 reported. Granules reported consolidated EBITDA which was up 54.8 percent at Rs 183.6 crore against Rs 118.6 crore YoY. Consolidated EBITDA margin stood at 25 percent against 19.9 percent YoY. 3/11 Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 377.60 | The stock was up over 4 percent after Zydus received approval from COFEPRIS to conduct clinical trials in Mexico with its biological therapy Pegylated Interferon alpha-2b to treat novel Coronavirus, the company said in a filing to the exchanges. Pankaj Patel, Chairman of Zydus Cadila on July 17 said he expects the potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by the company to be ready for launch early next year. The company began human trials earlier this week. "We are expecting the phase-1 and phase-2 studies to be completed in 3 months," Patel said in an interview to Moneycontrol. 4/11 Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 19.90 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the follow-on public offer of Yes Bank has been subscribed 92.55 percent so far on final day of bidding, July 17. The issue has received bids for over 843.48 crore equity shares against FPO size of more than 909.97 crore equity shares (excluding anchor book), the data available on the exchanges showed. The maximum bids were received at lower end of price band of Rs 12-13 per share. In fact, the anchor book, through which the lender had received Rs 4,098 crore, was also subscribed at Rs 12 per share. 5/11 Britannia Industries | CMP: Rs 3783 | The stock shed almost 2 percent after the company came out with its Q1 results. The company reported a massive 117 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit for the quarter ended June 2020 driven by strong revenue and operational growth. Profit increased to Rs 545.7 crore during the June quarter 2020 compared to Rs 251.03 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue from operations jumped 26.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,420.67 crore in June quarter 2020. 6/11 L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 1380 | The stock was down over 4 percent after the company's Q1 profit dipped 42.5 percent to Rs 117.3 crore. L&T Technology Services on July 16 reported 42.5 percent fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 117.3 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, 2020 as against Rs 203.9 crore in the same period last year. Profit fell 42.7 percent from Rs 204.8 crore in the March quarter of FY20. It posted consolidated revenue of Rs 1,294.7 crore in June quarter of 2020 against Rs 1,347.5 crore in the year-ago period, registering a fall of 3.9 percent. 7/11 GNA Axles | CMP: Rs 176.50 | The shares were down over 2 percent after the company reported net loss at Rs 6.6 crore against profit of Rs 18.2 crore. Its revenue was down 69 percent at Rs 81.3 crore against Rs 258.2 crore, YoY, reported CNBC-TV18. 8/11 GAIL (India) | CMP: Rs 100.70 | The stock was up 4 percent after the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) withdrew a demand of over Rs 2.3 lakh crore it had made on state-owned gas utility GAIL India Ltd in past telecom dues. 9/11 HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1103.35 | The share price jumped almost 4 percent ahead of its June quarter results on July 18. “Corporate loan growth remains strong and is compensating well for the softness in its retail portfolio. A strong liability franchise would support margins while higher liquidity levels would enable the bank to ride the current crisis and gain further market share,” said a Motilal Oswal report. It sees the net interest income (NII) at Rs 15,390 crore, up 16 percent YoY, from Rs 13,290 crore reported in June quarter of FY20. 10/11 PTC India Financial Services | CMP: Rs 15.05 | The stock jumped almost 10 percent after PTC India invited bids for selling the company's controlling stake in subsidiary PTC India Financial Services. The company, in an exchange filing, said, "Subsequent to delays on account of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, requisite internal approvals have been received to reinitiate the process of exploring opportunities for monetizing the company's investment in PFS. PTC...hereby invites potential purchaser(s)/ investor(s) to submit their interest." 11/11 Radico Khaitan | CMP: Rs 391.10 | The share price was up over 3 percent after MFs raised stake in company to 13.30 percent in June quarter from 11.03 percent in March quarter; Alternate Investment Funds also upped stake to 2.04 percent from 1.87 percent.