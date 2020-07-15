App
Last Updated : Jul 15, 2020 05:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 15

Among sectors, energy, infra and PSU bank ended lower, while buying witnessed in the IT, pharma, FMCG and Auto space.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
Benchmark indices on July 15 ended flat due to last hour selling seen in the infra, financial stocks, and in Reliance Industries. However, gains in the IT pack limited the fall. At close, the Sensex was up 18.75 points, or 0.05%, at 36,051.81, and Nifty was up 10.80 points, or 0.10%, at 10,618.20. About 1,083 shares advanced, 1,503 declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 15:
Benchmark indices on July 15 ended flat due to last hour selling seen in the infra, financial stocks, and in Reliance Industries. However, gains in the IT pack limited the fall. At close, the Sensex was up 18.75 points, or 0.05%, at 36,051.81, and Nifty was up 10.80 points, or 0.10%, at 10,618.20. About 1,083 shares advanced, 1,503 declined, and 156 shares remained unchanged. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most on July 15:

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,842.35 | The stock price ended in the red following the 43rd AGM wherein Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Google and Jio are partnering to build a new smartphone operating system in India. Among other announcements, Ambani said the company aims to make O2C a separate entity. After trading higher through the day, the stock turned negative on this news. The company also said Jio is ready with a world-class 5G solution. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Which publishes moneycontrol.com)
Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,842.35 | The stock price ended in the red following the 43rd AGM wherein Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Google and Jio are partnering to build a new smartphone operating system in India. Among other announcements, Ambani said the company aims to make O2C a separate entity. After trading higher through the day, the stock turned negative on this news. The company also said Jio is ready with a world-class 5G solution. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Which publishes moneycontrol.com)

WIPRO
Wipro | CMP: Rs 263 | The stock surged almost 17 percent after the company reported its June quarter earnings on June 14. The company's June quarter consolidated profit grew by 2.8 percent sequentially to Rs 2,390.4 crore, supported by other income (up 10 percent QoQ) and good operating performance. Consolidated revenue from operations declined 5.3 percent quarter-on-quarter to Rs 14,922.8 crore. Credit Suisse has upgraded the stock to buy and raised target to Rs 260 from Rs 230. Prabhudas Lilladher has also upgraded the stock to buy from sell with target at Rs 257 per share.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 833.95 | The stock jumped over 6 percent The company reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. Its net profit climbed to Rs 4,233 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,798 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to Rs 23,665 crore.
Infosys | CMP: Rs 833.95 | The stock jumped over 6 percent The company reported a stronger-than-expected quarterly profit. Its net profit climbed to Rs 4,233 crore in the June quarter, from Rs 3,798 crore a year earlier. Revenue rose 8.5 percent to Rs 23,665 crore.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 355 | The shares gained on July 15 after Zydus announced that the Adaptive Phase I/ II human clinical trials of its plasmid DNA vaccine, ZyCoV-D commenced today with the first human dosing. The Adaptive Phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric study will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine.
Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 355 | The shares gained on July 15 after Zydus announced that the Adaptive Phase I/ II human clinical trials of its plasmid DNA vaccine, ZyCoV-D commenced today with the first human dosing. The Adaptive Phase I/II dose escalation, multi-centric study will assess the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of the vaccine.

Eveready Industries | CMP: Rs 93.90 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after a Burman family acquired 8.48 percent stake in the company. Puran Associates Pvt Ltd purchased 19,63,006 shares in company, VIC Enterprises Private Limited 19,63,006 shares and MB Finmart Private Limited 22,41,774 shares at Rs 81.8 per share.
Eveready Industries | CMP: Rs 93.90 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after a Burman family acquired 8.48 percent stake in the company. Puran Associates Pvt Ltd purchased 19,63,006 shares in company, VIC Enterprises Private Limited 19,63,006 shares and MB Finmart Private Limited 22,41,774 shares at Rs 81.8 per share.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 568 | The share price shed over 3 percent as Jio said it targets to connect 500 million customers in the next three years.
Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 568 | The share price shed over 3 percent as Jio said it targets to connect 500 million customers in the next three years. "In the next three years, Jio will connect half a billion mobile customers, a billion smart sensors and 50 million home and business establishments," RIL CMD Mukesh Ambani said at the 43rd AGM. (Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Which published moneycontrol.com)

Emami | CMP: Rs 242 | The stock ended in the red after the company completed the divestment of 100 percent equity stake in Emami Cement Limited to Nuvoco Corporation Limited for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore, Emami said in a regulatory filing.
Emami | CMP: Rs 242 | The stock ended in the red after the company completed the divestment of 100 percent equity stake in Emami Cement Limited to Nuvoco Corporation Limited for an enterprise value of Rs 5,500 crore, Emami said in a regulatory filing.

Source: Reuters
Oil India Limited | CMP: Rs 95.55 | The share price gained over a percent after the Department of Telecommunications on July 14 withdrew its order asking state-owned company to pay Rs 48,489 crore in adjusted gross revenue-related dues, Oil India said in a stock exchange filing.

Indiamart Intermesh | CMP: Rs 2,186.10 | The stock gained a percent after FPIs increased stake in the company to 15.15 percent in June quarter, from 12.24 percent in March quarter.
Indiamart Intermesh | CMP: Rs 2,186.10 | The stock gained a percent after FPIs increased stake in the company to 15.15 percent in June quarter, from 12.24 percent in March quarter.

Indiabulls Real Estate | CMP: Rs 60.45 | The stock fell over 4 percent after SEBI has imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on Indiabulls Real Estate chief financial officer Anil Mittal for indulging in insider trading. SEBI carried out an analysis of the trading activity in the scrip of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) during January-June period 2017. The regulator found that Mittal had traded in the shares of IBREL while in possession of the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to sale of shares by the company's promoter entity IBREL IBL Scheme Trust.
Indiabulls Real Estate | CMP: Rs 60.45 | The stock fell over 4 percent after SEBI has imposed Rs 10 lakh penalty on Indiabulls Real Estate chief financial officer Anil Mittal for indulging in insider trading. SEBI carried out an analysis of the trading activity in the scrip of Indiabulls Real Estate Limited (IBREL) during January-June period 2017. The regulator found that Mittal had traded in the shares of IBREL while in possession of the unpublished price sensitive information (UPSI) related to sale of shares by the company's promoter entity IBREL IBL Scheme Trust.

First Published on Jul 15, 2020 04:53 pm

