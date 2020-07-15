Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 15

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,842.35 | The stock price ended in the red following the 43rd AGM wherein Mukesh Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms. Google and Jio are partnering to build a new smartphone operating system in India. Among other announcements, Ambani said the company aims to make O2C a separate entity. After trading higher through the day, the stock turned negative on this news. The company also said Jio is ready with a world-class 5G solution. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd. Which publishes moneycontrol.com)