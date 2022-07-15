Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 15

Indian benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the highly volatile session on July 15. At close, the Sensex was up 344.63 points or 0.65% at 53,760.78, and the Nifty was up 110.50 points or 0.69% at 16,049.20. As much as 1,712 shares advanced, 1491 shares declined, while 147 shares remained unchanged.

L&T Infotech | CMP: Rs 3,972 | The scrip added over 2 percent after the firm reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 633.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 27.64 percent from Rs 496.30 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, profit for the quarter was almost flat compared to the reported profit of Rs 637 crore in the March quarter. Brokerage firm Nomura has; however, maintained a 'reduce' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,680 per share. "It was a modest beat in Q1, and robust headcount addition continues," the brokerage added.

ACC | CMP: Rs 2,142 | The stock price ended in the red on July 15. The company reported a 60 percent decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 227 crore for the second quarter ended June 2022 from Rs 569 crore a year ago. On a sequential basis, profit declined by 42.6 percent from Rs 396 crore in the March 2022 quarter. The company follows a January-December financial year. Broking firm Goldman Sachs has kept the 'neutral' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,100 per share. Morgan Stanley has retained the 'underweight' tag on the stock with a target at Rs 2,050 per share while Credit Suisse has kept a 'neutral' rating on the stock and has cut the target price to Rs 2,000 from Rs 2,450 apiece earlier.

GTPL Hathway | CMP: Rs 149.60 | The share shed over 3 percent after the firm reported a nearly 9% YoY decline in consolidated profit at Rs 43.25 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, but revenue increased nearly 5% to Rs 630.9 crore in the same period with subscription revenue rising 3% YoY to Rs 272.7 crore and broadband revenue up 24% YoY to Rs 113.9 crore.

Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 98.65 | The stock ended in the green on July 15 after the bank posted a 63.5 percent jump in its Q1 net profit at Rs 600.6 crore against Rs 367.3 crore. Its net interest income (NII) was up 13.1% at Rs 1,604.5 crore against Rs 1,418.4 crore, YoY.

Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 273.90 | The stock ended in the green on July 15 after the company said it is allotting 7.11 crore shares to Google on a preferential basis. The telecom major said after the allotment, Google will hold about 1.20 percent of the total post-issue equity shares of the company and about 1.17 percent on a fully-diluted basis. Google is shelling out Rs 5,224 crore for the stake.

Tata Steel Long Products | CMP: Rs 579.70 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the company posted a surprise net loss of Rs 331.09 crore for the quarter ended June, thanks to higher expenses. The company had a profit of Rs 331.60 in the year-ago period. This was despite its total income rising 24.78 percent to Rs 2,154.78 crore from Rs 1,726.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2021. The company’s expenses almost doubled to Rs 2,489.58 crore from Rs 1,282.59 crore in the same period a year ago.

Tata Elxsi | CMP: Rs 8,050.40 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the company clocked a robust 63% year-on-year growth in profit at Rs 184.7 crore for the quarter ended June 2022 on strong operating profit and topline growth. Revenues from operations came in at Rs 725.9 crore - up 30% YoY while EBITDA increased 58.8% YoY to 238.2 crore in Q1FY23.

Syngene International | CMP: Rs 614.15 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company signed 10-year biologics manufacturing agreement with a leading animal health company, Zoetis. It will manufacture the drug substance for Librela (bedinvetmab), a monoclonal antibody used for treating osteoarthritis in dogs. Syngene's collaboration with Zoetis has started in 2011.

Adani Ports | CMP: Rs 729.30 | The scrip ended in the green on July 15. The company in an exchange filing said that a consortium of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone and Israel’s Gadot Group won the tender to privatise the Port of Haifa, the second largest port in Israel. The Adani-Gadot consortium has secured the rights to buy 100% shares of Haifa Port Company Ltd. The concession period of the Port of Haifa remains up to 2054, it said.