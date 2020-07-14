Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 14

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 20.90 | The share price tumbled more than 5 percent, with the scrip tumbling over 22 percent in the last three days. The bank plans to raise Rs 15,000 crore through a further purchase offer (FPO) that opens on July 15 and closes July 17. The stock has been under pressure following reports that SEBI may look into a large number of stock transactions of the lender under the Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism.