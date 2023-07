1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks touched new all-time highs on July 14, with the Sensex ending 0.77 percent higher at 66,060.90, and the Nifty ending 0.78 percent higher at 19,564.50. About 2,158 shares advanced, 1,161 declined and 142 remained unchanged.

2/11 Patanjali Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs 1223.35 | Shares of Patanjali Foods surged 5 percent upper circuit on July 14 after its promoter, Patanjali Ayurveda, proposed to sell 2.53 crore equity shares or a 7 percent in the listed Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company. On July 13, the share had hit a 5 percent lower circuit of Rs 1,166.65 after the Offer For Sale started.

3/11 Angel One Ltd. | CMP Rs 1708.30 | Angel One share price gained over 3 percent in early trade on July 14, a day after the retail stock broking house reported a 21.6 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 220.8 crore for quarter ended June 2023. However, by close the share ended 2 percent lower.

4/11 Gland Pharma Ltd. | CMP Rs 1136.75 | Gland Pharma share price rose 3 percent on July 14 despite the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issuing one observation for its Hyderabad facility. The United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) conducted Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) Inspection at Gland Pharma's Dundigal facility in Hyderabad between July 3 and July 14, 2023 and concluded with one 483 observation.

5/11 JBM Auto Ltd. | CMP Rs 1466.60 | Shares of JBM Auto soared 11.5 percent on July 14 after the company and its subsidiaries won orders for approximately 5,000 electric buses to supply to various STUs in the states of Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Telangana, Orissa among others and multiple Fortune 500 companies coupled with leading corporates of the country, the company said in an exchange filing. The stock also hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,539.60 on the same day.

6/11 NCC Ltd. | CMP Rs 137.15 | Shares of NCC surged over 4 percent on July 14 as ICICI Securities announced expecting the stock to rally up to Rs 170 , which means a 22 percent gain from the current high of Rs 138.95. The stock also hit a 52- week high of Rs 139.00 on the same day.

7/11 Deep Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs 214.50 | Deep Industries' share price rose nearly 6 percent on July 14 after the company entered into joint venture agreement with Euro Gas Systems (EGS) to supply oil field equipment to the oil & gas industry. EGS has acquired 26 percent equity stake of Deep Onshore Drilling Services Private Limited (DODSPL or JV company) subsidiary company of Deep Industries and balance 74 percent is held by Deep Industries.

8/11 GMR Power and Urban Infra Ltd. | CMP Rs 21.75 | GMR Power and Urban Infra shares surged 8 percent on July 14 after its stepdown subsidiary, GMR Smart Electricity Distribution Private Limited (GSEDPL), received an order from the Uttar Pradesh government to install 75 lakh smart meters in the state.

9/11 Shalby Ltd. | CMP Rs 188.65 | Shares of Shalby gained 5.5 percent on July 14 with the underlying sentiment continuing to be strong. The enthusiasm is reflected in the stock's 30 percent rally over the past month. This was on the back of Shalby being a market leader in arthroplasty procedure with around 15 percent market share of all joint replacement surgeries by organised private corporate hospitals. Further, analysts believe diversification and strong growth outlook on the implant business in core-markets has also added legs to the rally. The stock hit a 52- week high of Rs 192.50 on July 14.

10/11 Ahluwalia Contracts India Ltd. | CMP Rs 684.25 | Ahluwalia Contract share gained nearly 3 percent on July 14 as company won a project worth Rs 199.58 crore. Ahluwalia Contract has received a project for civil structural, facade and related external development works for Enterprise Computing and Cybersecurity Training Institute at Bhubaneshwar, Orrisa. The stock also hit a 52- week high of Rs 699.00 on the same day.