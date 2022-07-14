Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 14

Sandip Das

Indian equity benchmark ended lower on weak global cues and selling in IT and banking names in a highly volatile session on July 14. At close, the Sensex was down 98 points or 0.18% at 53,416.15, and the Nifty was down 28 points or 0.18% at 15,938.70.L&T Infotech | CMP: Rs 3,895 | The stock was down 3 percent on July 14. L&T Infotech reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 633.50 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 27.64 percent from Rs 496.30 crore a year back. On a sequential basis, profit for the quarter was almost flat compared to the reported profit of Rs 637 crore in the March quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations came in higher by 30.62 percent at Rs 4,522.8 crore for the quarter from Rs 3,462.5 crore in the year-ago period. Quarter-on-quarter, it grew 5.14 percent. The company said its revenue grew 26.6 percent YoY in constant currency.ACC | CMP: Rs 2,152.05 | The scrip ended in the red on July 14. The cement makers reported a 60% drop in net profit at Rs 227.35 crore against Rs 569.4 crore in the year-ago period. Its revenue was up 15% at Rs 4,468.42 crore against Rs 3,885 crore, YoY. EBITDA declined 51% at Rs 426.23 crore against Rs 869.4 crore (YoY).Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 725 | The share rose over 3 percent despite the company recording a 98.7% year-on-year decline in profit at Rs 1.22 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, however, revenue grew by 10.5 percent to Rs 666.4 crore.Sanofi India | CMP: Rs 6,574 | The stock ended in the green on July 14. Sanofi India said its board of directors on July 26 would consider declaring a one-time special interim dividend for the year ending December 31, 2022. The record date has been fixed as August 8.Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 284.35 | The scrip added over 4 percent after the company's board approved an interim dividend of Rs 21 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 amounting to Rs 8,873.17 crore. The record date for the payment is July 21.Duroply Industries | CMP: Rs 149.05 | The share price gained over 3 percent after the company said the board had approved issuing up to 10.33 lakh equity shares to one promoter and 25 investors via preferential issue at a price of Rs 126 per share and also 11.91 lakh warrants to promoters. The funds raised through equity shares will be Rs 13.02 crore and Rs 15 through warrants.Shakti Pumps | CMP: Rs 504.65 | The stock price was down over 3 percent despite the company posting a 19.7 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 8.7 crore against Rs 7.3 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue was up 62.8% at Rs 254.5 crore from Rs 156.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were up 69.3% at Rs 21.3 crore and the margin was up at 8.4%, YoY.Butterfly Gandhimathi | CMP: Rs 1,618.30 | The scrip surged 20 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 13.2 crore against Rs 0.9 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 85.7% at Rs 253.5 crore against Rs 136.5 crore (YoY), while EBITDA came in at Rs 25.8 crore against Rs 7.3 crore (YoY).Torrent Power | CMP: Rs 490.25 | The stock ended in the green on July 14 after the firm bagged a 300 MW wind energy project worth Rs 2,600 crore in Karnataka from Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), according to a regulatory filing. The company in a BSE filing said, "SECI has granted a Letter of Award to the company for 300 MW wind project and confirming long-term power purchase arrangement (PPA) for the power generated from the proposed project.”Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 272 | The share price ended in the green on July 14. The company's board approved preferential allotment of 7.11 crore shares to Google at Rs 734 a share.