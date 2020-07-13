Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 13

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,938.70 | The stock price jumped more than 3 percent, hitting fresh record high after Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, committed to invest up to Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into a 0.15% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,29,210.53 crore. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.