Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 13

App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol 
/home/moneycontrol/commonstore/commonfiles/headband_data_live.json
Array
(
    [0] => Array
        (
            [title] => Exclusive keynote by MSME Minister Nitin Gadkari at Small Business Virtual Summit with CISCO on 17th July - Register Now
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-08 00:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594146600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [rank] => 1
        )

    [1] => Array
        (
            [title] => LIVE Webinar: RSI - 5 Star Trading Strategy Webinar by Vishal B. Malkan . Watch Now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/ms/malkansviews/?utm_source=Moneycontrol&utm_medium=Headdband
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Watchnow-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Watchnow-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 16:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594377000
            [end_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [rank] => 2
        )

    [2] => Array
        (
            [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => Register-webinar
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Register-webinar
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-10 17:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594380600
            [end_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [rank] => 3
        )

    [3] => Array
        (
            [title] => Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Use Coupon: PRO365.
            [lp_url] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/promos/pro.php
            [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                (
                    [category] => PRO365
                    [action] => From-Home
                    [label] => Ribbon
                )

            [start_date] => 2020-07-17 11:00:00
            [start_date_epoch] => 1594963800
            [end_date] => 2020-07-31 23:00:00
            [end_date_epoch] => 1596216600
            [rank] => 4
        )

)
Array
(
    [count] => 1
    [data] => Array
        (
            [0] => Array
                (
                    [title] => Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
                    [link] => https://www.moneycontrol.com/cisco-smb-virtual-summit/?utm_source=moneycontrol&utm_medium=headband&utm_campaign=cisco_smb
                    [ga_event_tracker] => Array
                        (
                            [category] => Top Band
                            [action] => Virtual Summit
                            [label] => From-Home
                        )

                )

        )

)
Tune in on 17th July for the Small Business Virtual Summit with Cisco. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2020 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 13

Except banks, other sectoral indices ended in the green. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended flat.

Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1
The B\benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but ended higher on July 13, helped by IT, FMCG, metal and energy stocks. At the close, the Sensex was up 99.36 points or 0.27% at 36,693.69, and the Nifty ended 34.70 points or 0.32% higher at 10,802.70. About 1,110 shares advanced, 1,543 declined and 175 remained unchanged.
1/11

The B\benchmark indices erased some of the intraday gains but ended higher on July 13, helped by IT, FMCG, metal and energy stocks. At the close, the Sensex was up 99.36 points or 0.27% at 36,693.69, and the Nifty ended 34.70 points or 0.32% higher at 10,802.70. About 1,110 shares advanced, 1,543 declined and 175 remained unchanged.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,938.70 | The stock price jumped more than 3 percent, hitting fresh record high after Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, committed to invest up to Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into a 0.15% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,29,210.53 crore. Disclosure : Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
2/11

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 1,938.70 | The stock price jumped more than 3 percent, hitting fresh record high after Qualcomm Ventures, the investment arm of Qualcomm Incorporated, committed to invest up to Rs 730 crore in Jio Platforms at an equity value of Rs 4.91 lakh crore and an enterprise value of Rs 5.16 lakh crore. Qualcomm Ventures’ investment will translate into a 0.15% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis. The market cap of the company stood at Rs 12,29,210.53 crore. Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 22.05 | The stock tumbled more than 13 percent after reports suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may look into a large amount of share transactions of the bank under the Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM). On July 9, investors borrowed 95,99,987 shares worth Rs 5.9 crore for an interest rate of around Rs 7 per share. Investors borrowed these shares for a one-month period, with settlement due on August 6.
3/11

Yes Bank | CMP: Rs 22.05 | The stock tumbled more than 13 percent after reports suggested that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may look into a large amount of share transactions of the bank under the Securities Lending and Borrowing Mechanism (SLBM). On July 9, investors borrowed 95,99,987 shares worth Rs 5.9 crore for an interest rate of around Rs 7 per share. Investors borrowed these shares for a one-month period, with settlement due on August 6.

Infosys | CMP: Rs 796.10 | The stock gained almost 2 percent after the company along with Old National Bancorp announced a strategic partnership that will enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernise ONB’s existing technology infrastructure and enhance both the client and employee experience.
4/11

Infosys | CMP: Rs 796.10 | The stock gained almost 2 percent after the company along with Old National Bancorp announced a strategic partnership that will enable faster adoption of digital solutions, modernise ONB’s existing technology infrastructure and enhance both the client and employee experience.

DMart
5/11

Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 2,223 | The share price was down over 4 percent after the company reported an 87.6 percent fall in June quarter earnings due to the nationwide lockdown to control the spread of COVID-19. The profit in June quarter 2020 came in at Rs 40.09 crore, a significant drop compared to Rs 323.09 crore reported in the corresponding period last fiscal. Revenue from operations fell 33.2 percent year-on-year to Rs 3,883.2 crore in the quarter ended June 2020.

3. HDFC Bank | M-cap for the week ended July 10: Rs 6,06,867.94 crore | Gain during the week: Rs 17,102.22 crore
6/11

HDFC Bank | CMP: Rs 1083.55 | The share price was down 2 percent after sources said that the Bank is conducting a probe into alleged improper practices in the vehicle finance business. The bank is probing an alleged conflict of interest in marketing GPS system to auto loan customers.

Representative Image
7/11

Sadbhav Engineering | CMP: Rs 51.15 | The stock jumped 5 percent after brokerage CLSA gave a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 120 per share. CLSA believes that after deleveraging, the focus of the company is now on growth. It rated the stock as 'buy' given its focus on roads, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 123.75 | The shares were up over a percent after the company emerged as the preferred bidder for the project of six-laning of the National Corridor NH-19 from Palsit to Dankuni (up to NH-6 Connector) in West Bengal under the Bharatmala Pariyojana to be executed on BOT (Toll) basis.
8/11

IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 123.75 | The shares were up over a percent after the company emerged as the preferred bidder for the project of six-laning of the National Corridor NH-19 from Palsit to Dankuni (up to NH-6 Connector) in West Bengal under the Bharatmala Pariyojana to be executed on BOT (Toll) basis.

Shriram EPC | The stock gained almost 5 percent on the company's plans to raise Rs 250 crore from Markab Capital, a Middle East focused multi-family office and merchant bank. The fund-raising will be in the form of allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential issue.
9/11

Shriram EPC | The stock gained almost 5 percent on the company's plans to raise Rs 250 crore from Markab Capital, a Middle East focused multi-family office and merchant bank. The fund-raising will be in the form of allotment of equity shares by way of a preferential issue.

Ashapura Minechem | CMP: Rs 46.70 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company reported a rise in net profit to Rs 367.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the quarter ended March 2019. For the full year, net profit was reported at Rs 387.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 331.02 crore during the year ended March 2019.
10/11

Ashapura Minechem | CMP: Rs 46.70 | The share price jumped 5 percent after the company reported a rise in net profit to Rs 367.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.30 crore during the quarter ended March 2019. For the full year, net profit was reported at Rs 387.68 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against a net loss of Rs 331.02 crore during the year ended March 2019.

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 23.45 | The share jumped 5 percent after the bank made operating profit of Rs 70 crore, helped by a rise in net interest income in line with the fall in interest rates. The bank said it was in talks with investors to mop up Rs 1,000 crore additional capital. The bank is looking at ways to bolster its capital adequacy ratio and the merger deal with Aion Capital-backed non-banking financial company Clix Capital would bring in Rs 1,900 crore for the bank.
11/11

Lakshmi Vilas Bank | CMP: Rs 23.45 | The share jumped 5 percent after the bank made operating profit of Rs 70 crore, helped by a rise in net interest income in line with the fall in interest rates. The bank said it was in talks with investors to mop up Rs 1,000 crore additional capital. The bank is looking at ways to bolster its capital adequacy ratio and the merger deal with Aion Capital-backed non-banking financial company Clix Capital would bring in Rs 1,900 crore for the bank.

First Published on Jul 13, 2020 04:27 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.