Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 13

1/11 The Indian equity benchmarks closed in the green on July 13, with the Sensex ending 0.25 percent higher at 65,558.89, and the Nifty was up 0.30 percent at 19,441.50. About 1,322 shares advanced, 2,037 declined and 129 remained unchanged.

2/11 Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. | CMP Rs 3340.55 | Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.5 percent on July 13 even after the company posted a muted set of earnings for the quarter ended June. The optimism for the stock arises from the fact that most brokerages remain positive about the long-term prospects of the information technology major. The country's largest software services exporter registered a 16.8 percent increase in net profit on a year-on-year basis in the April-June quarter to Rs 11,074 crore, backed by strong growth in total contract value (TCV) deal wins despite a tough business environment.

3/11 Hindalco Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs 435.20 | Shares of Hindalco Industries rose around 2.5 percent in on July 13, after the company approved plans for a land sale. In a board meeting held on July 12, the company approved a proposal for the sale of land situated at Kalwa, Maharashtra. The land will be sold to Birla Estates Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of Century Textiles for a total sum of Rs 595 crore, which is to be received in multiple tranches over a period of time.

4/11 Patanjali Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs 1165.10 | Shares of Patanjali Foods hit a 5 percent lower circuit limit at Rs 1,165.15 on July 13 as the company has launched an offer for sale (OFS) at a floor price of Rs 1,000 apiece, which is at a discount of around 19 percent to the previous close of Rs 1,228.05. This OFS will allow its promoter entity Patanjali Ayurved to offload 2.53 crore shares at the fixed floor price. The OFS will be executed over two days, with the offer being opened up for non-retail investors on July 13, and for the retail investors on July 14.

5/11 Thomas Cook (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs 78.70 | Thomas Cook India shares rose nearly 3 percent in on July 13 after its step-down subsidiary acquired a 50 percent stake in 500 FT SPV Limited, a UAE-based company. DEI Holdings Limited (DEI) is a 51 percent step-down subsidiary of the company in UAE. Post the investment, DEI owns 50 percent stake in the 500 FT SPV Limited.

6/11 Federal Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs 126.75 | Shares of Federal Bank fell over 5.5 percent on July 13 ahead of its results announcement for Q1FY24, with the Street expecting its net interest margin to remain under pressure. According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, the private sector lender is expected to report a net profit of Rs 837.9 crore, as against Rs 600.7 crore in Q1 FY23. The net interest income (NII) is expected at an increased value of Rs 1,963.2 crore, however, the net interest margin (NIM) is expected to decline on quarter due to rise in cost of funds. NIM for Q4FY23 came at at 3.31 percent.

7/11 LTIMindtree Ltd. | CMP Rs 4893.30 | Shares of LTIMindtree climbed over 1 percent on July 13 after being included in the Nifty50 benchmark in place of HDFC, which has merged with HDFC Bank. The decision was announced by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) earlier this month.

8/11 Zen Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs 589.85 | Zen Technologies Limited stock has gained 2.5 percent on July 13 on the back of big order wins this month. This extended the gains trajectory for Zen Tech to three sessions. The company recently secured a Rs 160 crore-worth order from the Government of India and a Rs 340-crore order in the export markets.

9/11 Primo Chemicals Ltd. | CMP Rs 65.90 | Primo Chemicals Ltd shares surged over 3 percent on July 13, after Societe Generale has picked nearly two percent equity stake in Primo Chemicals, formerly known as Punjab Alkalies & Chemicals. These shares were bought at an average price of Rs 60.1 per share and the total stake buy was worth Rs 28.83 per share.

10/11 Deep Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs 203.05 | Deep Industries share price surged 4 percent on July 13 as the company received an order from ONGC. The stock also touched a 52-week high of Rs 219.40 on the same day.