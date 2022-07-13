Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 13

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices ended lower for the third consecutive session on July 13 with the Nifty closing below 16,000. At close, the Sensex was down 372.46 points or 0.69 percent at 53,514.15, and the Nifty was down 91.60 points or 0.57 percent at 15,966.70. As many as 1,649 shares advanced, 1,584 shares declined, and 141 shares remained unchanged.IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 820.50 | The share price shed over three percent. The Enforcement Directorate has been investigating a few entities inter alia for certain alleged irregularities in remittances for import transactions conducted from 2011 to 2014. The bank had suo moto filed Suspicious Transaction Reports with the regulatory authorities during the relevant period for many of these entities. The bank had also filed complaints with police in 2015 against some of the unscrupulous entities.Bajaj Healthcare | CMP: Rs 355 | The scrip gained over three percent after the firm has been awarded government tenders for the highly regulated opiate processing business, the pharma company said on July 13. The company has announced its entry into the sector as the government seeks to boost the yield of alkaloids used in various drugs.HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 918.40 | The stock price ended in the red on July 13. The IT firm reported a 2.11 percent growth in its consolidated profit after tax at Rs 3,281 crore, compared to Rs 3,213 crore reported a year ago. Sequentially, the profit declined by 8.83 percent from Rs 3,599 crore in the March quarter.CARE Ratings | CMP: Rs 466.50 | The share price surged over 12 percent after the firm in its BSE filing said the Board of Directors on July 20 will consider a proposal for the buyback of equity shares of the company.Shilpa Medicare | The scrip jumped 5 percent after the firm's newly commissioned facility for the manufacture and testing of orodispersible films and transdermal systems, situated at Dabaspet near Bengaluru, has been issued a GMP certificate by the UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.Deepak Nitrite | The stock ended in the green on July 13. The company received directions from Gujarat Pollution Control Board revoking a closure order, currently for three months. The board permitted the company to start manufacturing activities, except in affected areas of the Nitrite section of its plant, Deepak Nitrite said in a release.Mindtree | CMP: Rs 2,911 | The stock price was up 2 percent on July 13. The company's net profit slipped 0.3 percent to Rs 471.6 crore against Rs 473.1 crore (QoQ). Rupee revenue was up 7.7 percent at Rs 3,121.1 crore against Rs 2,897.4 crore (QoQ). Dollar revenue rose 4 percent at $399.3 million against $383.8 million (QoQ). The total contract value stood at $570 million against $390 million (QoQ) and against $504 million (YoY).Max Ventures | CMP: Rs 95.35 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the company received a no-objection letter from BSE and NSE for the merger between the firm and Max Estates.Sterling and Wilson | CMP: Rs 289.40 | The share price was down over 6 percent after the company posted a loss of Rs 353.9 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, which widened from Rs 76 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue increased one percent to Rs 1,206.9 crore from a year ago. Core loss widened to Rs 343.9 crore from Rs 103.7 crore.Bharat Forge | CMP: Rs 639.50 | The stock added a percent on July 13. Bharat Forge has incorporated Kalyani Lightweighting as a subsidiary for the aluminium business.