Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 12

NMDC | CMP: Rs 103.25 | NMDC share price fell over 5 percent on July 12 after the company revised the prices of lump ore and fines. The company fixed the price of lump ore (65.5%, 6-40mm) at Rs 3,900 a ton and fines (64%, - 10mm) at Rs 2,810 a ton.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company | CMP: Rs 299.35 | Shares of Techno Electric & Engineering Company fell over 5 percent after the board of directors approved the proposal to buy back fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 2 each from the members of the company payable in cash for an amount aggregating up to Rs 130 crores at a price not exceeding Rs 325 per share through the open market route.

Goa Carbon | CMP: Rs 471.25 | Goa Carbon share price ended higher on July 12 after the company reported a net profit at Rs 14.5 crore in the quarter ended June 2022 versus Rs 0.12 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 64% at Rs 205 crore from Rs 125 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were at Rs 26 crore, up from Rs 4.3 crore, and the margin was at 12.7% against 3.4%, YoY. JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 232 | The share price added 2 percent after the company clarified on reports of talks with PEs, foreign banks for Mytrah Energy acquisition. The company said in line with the company’s stated strategy of growing in the renewable energy sector, it has been evaluating various opportunities. The company is cognisant of its obligations and would duly inform the exchanges and furnish the required details at the appropriate time, JSW Energy said in its press release. The company has complied with the provisions of the SEBI LODR Regulations and making requisite disclosures in a timely manner and would continue to do so in accordance with the applicable regulations, it added.

Dhruv Consultancy Services | CMP: Rs 49.15 | The company share price rose more than 6 percent after it received a letter of acceptance for the independent engineering services during the development and operation of a road project—Sikar- Bikaner section of NH-11—in Rajasthan through public-private partnership on design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT). Dhruv Consultancy Services received this contract in association with G-Square Infra Projects. Independent engineering services fees for the said project will be Rs 4.14 crore and the contract period 36 months Rakesh Patil

Indian benchmark indices ended lower for the second day on July 12, with a strong dollar, weak global cues and the possibility of the US Fed sticking to aggressive rate hikes weighing on sentiment. At close, the Sensex was down 508.62 points, or 0.94%, at 53,886.61, and the Nifty was down 157.70 points, or 0.97%, at 16,058.30.HFCL | CMP: Rs 65.85 | Shares of HFCL surged over 5 percent on July 12 after the company received a Rs 59.22-crore order from a telecom company in India. Purchase orders was issued by a leading telecom operator in the country for its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) network and long-distance fibre network in various telecom circles.Eureka Forbes | CMP: Rs 415.30 | The share price of Eureka Forbes surged 12 percent on July 12, a day after the company confirmed the appointment of former Jubilant Foodworks chief executive officer (CEO) Pratik Pota as its new executive head. Pota, who has been appointed the CEO and managing director of the company for five years, begins his term on August 16. Pota resigned as the chief executive of Jubilant Foodworks on March 11 ahead of a move to Eureka Forbes, best known for Aquaguard water purifiers and vacuum cleaners.Ahluwalia Contracts | CMP: Rs 443.15 | Ahluwalia Contracts India share price rose nearly 7 percent after the company secured an order for the construction of Amity Campus Bengaluru aggregating to around Rs 150 crore from Ritnand Salved Education Foundation. The total order inflow during the FY 2022-23 now stands at Rs 863 crore, the company said.HCL Technologies | CMP: Rs 928.05 | HCL Technologies' share price slipped to a 52-week low of Rs 925, falling 1.6 percent a day ahead of the company's June quarter results. According to a pool of brokerage reports that Moneycontrol has access to, the company is expected to report a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,200–3,400 crore for the reported quarter, a flat to mid-single digit on-year growth. Sequentially, however, the profits are expected to take a dip of about 6–10 percent. Revenue for the quarter is likely to come in at Rs 23,400 crore at an on-year growth of 16 percent, while the sequential growth in revenue is likely to be a modest 3 percent.Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 31.60 | Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) share price gained 2 percent after RVNL-SP Singla Constructions Pvt Ltd (Consortium) was awarded letter of acceptance (LoA) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the four-laning of NH-5 from Kaithlighat to Shakral Village in Himachal Pradesh on hybrid annuity mode. The estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,844.77 crore.