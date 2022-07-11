Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 11

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices recovered from the intraday lows but ended with marginal losses in the volatile session on July 11. At close, the Sensex was down 86.61 points or 0.16 percent at 54,395.23, and the Nifty was down 4.60 points or 0.03 percent at 16,216. About 2035 shares have advanced, 1297 shares declined, and 155 shares are unchanged.TCS | CMP: Rs 3,112 | The stock price fell over 4 percent on July 11. The IT services major on July 8 said its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended June 2022 increased 5.21 percent to Rs 9,478 crore, compared to Rs 9,008 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, the profit declined 4.51 percent. Brokerage house Citi has kept sell rating on the stock with a target at Rs 3,015 per share and its see downgrades going ahead. Research house Credit Suisse has downgraded the stock to neutral from overweight and cut the target to Rs 3,275 from Rs 4,350 per share. Research firm JPMorgan has kept underweight rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,800 per share. The results & margin trajectory don't stand up to burden of valuations.Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 291.30 | The scrip fell over 5 percent following the reports that Adani Group may enter the telecom space, which may lead another round of disruption in the market. An Adani Group entity has joined the race to acquire 5G telecom spectrum, which would pit it against Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, Sunil Bharti Mittal's Airtel and Vodafone-Birla Group joint venture Vi. However, Adani Group in a statement clarified that its intention to acquire 5G spectrum is to provide a private network for airports and its ports business and not providing mass telecom services.Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,164 | The stock gained over 2 percent after research firm CLSA maintained buy rating on Mahindra and Mahindra and raised target to Rs 1,486 from Rs 1,356 per share. The SUV business valuation shoots up with strong pipeline of EV SUV launches ahead.Paytm | CMP: Rs 710 | The scrip ended in the green after the company said its total loan value during the June quarter increased almost 9x or 779 per cent year-on-year (YoY). The company said its lending business – which it runs in partnership with top lenders – saw disbursal of 85 lakh loans in the quarter, growing 492 per cent YoY. The total value of loans was Rs 5,554 crore, meaning average ticket size of Rs 6,534.Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,973.95 | The share price ended in the green on July 11. The D-Mart operator has clocked a massive 490 percent year-on-year growth in standalone profit at Rs 680 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, backed by healthy topline and operating performance but on a low base as the year-ago quarter had impacted by second Covid wave, while the sequential increase in profit was nearly 46 percent. Standalone revenue from operations grew 95 percent year-on-year to Rs 9,807 crore in quarter ended June 2022, and the growth compared to previous quarter was 14 percent.RailTel Corporation | CMP: Rs 94.70 | The stock price ended in the green on July 11. The company said the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.65 per share for the financial year 2021-22. This final dividend is in addition to interim dividend of Rs 1.75 per share already paid by the company for the same year.HCL Tech | CMP: Rs 941 | The scrip was down over 4 percent ahead of its June quarter earnings. Experts expect HCL Tech to report a soft revenue growth during the quarter because of seasonal weakness and moderation in demand. The prevailing cross-currency headwinds are also likely to play spoilsport in the dollar revenue growth for the company. According to a pool of brokerage reports that Moneycontrol has access to, the Noida-based IT product and services company is expected to report a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,200–3,400 crore for the reported quarter, registering a flat to mid-single digit on-year growth. Sequentially, however, the profits are expected to take a dip of about 6–10 percent. Revenues for the quarter are likely to come in at Rs 23,400 crore at an on-year growth of 16 percent, while the sequential growth in revenue is likely to be a modest 3 percent.Marksans Pharma | CMP: Rs 49.45 | The stock price ended in the red despite the company announcing the maximum price of its buyback issue at Rs 60, a premium of 20 percent from the last closing price. The Mumbai-headquartered company in an after-market notification on July 8 said it would buy shares worth Rs 60 crore.Thomas Cook | CMP: Rs 64.10 | The share added over 2 percent after Thomas Cook (India) and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have launched Vistara Getaways – International, in an extension of their exclusive partnership with Vistara, India’s finest full-service carrier (a joint venture of the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines).Pennar Industries | CMP: Rs 39.65 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after Pennar Group bagged orders worth Rs 688 crore across its various business verticals. The orders are expected to be executed within the next two quarters.