Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 1

Among sectors, buying was seen in banks, FMCG, energy and metal, while pharma was under pressure. BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices ended with marginal gains. Sandip Das @Im_Sandip1 1/11 Benchmark indices ended higher on July 1 with Nifty above 10,400 supported by the financials and FMCG stocks. At close, Sensex was up 498.65 points, or 1.43%, at 35,414.45, and Nifty was up 127.90 points, or 1.24%, at 10,430. About 1,486 shares advanced, 1,251 shares declined, and 1,20 shares remained unchanged. Here are ten stocks that were most active on July 1: 2/11 Glenmark Pharmaceuticals | CMP: Rs 434 | The stock price shed over 3 percent after Glenmark Pharma USA was charged for conspiring to fix prices for generic drugs, the US Justice Department said in a statement. Glenmark allegedly conspired with pharmaceutical maker Apotex Corp and other generic drug companies to increase the prices of cholesterol medication, pravastatin, and other generic drugs, the department said. 3/11 Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 14.65 | Shares were down almost 5 percent after the company reported net loss of Rs 80.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 83.99 crore during March 2019 quarter. Sales of the company declined 20.93 percent to Rs 910.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1151.13 crore YoY. 4/11 Vertoz Advertising | CMP: Rs 86.70 | Shares of Vertoz Advertising were locked in 10 percent upper circuit. Promoter Hirenkumar Rasiklal Shah sold 10 lakh shares at Rs 70.41 per share and Ashish Rasiklal Shah also offloaded 10 lakh shares at Rs 75 per share on June 30, raising Rs 7.04 crore and Rs 7.5 crore, respectively. As per the last shareholding pattern (i.e. September 2019) available with AceEquity, promoter and promoter group's shareholding in the company was 73.04 percent. Out of which, Hirenkumar Shah and Ashish Shah held 34.02 percent each (20,35,912 shares each). 5/11 Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals | CMP: Rs 150.10 | The stock price was up over 5 percent after CRISIL re-affirmed the rating of “A1+” to the Commercial Paper programme of the company on the enhanced amount of Rs 4,500 crore. CRISIL has withdrawn the credit rating of “FAA+/Stable” assigned to Fixed Deposits of the company as the company is not having any outstanding fixed deposits. 6/11 Suzlon Energy | CMP: Rs 5.30 | The stock jumped 5 percent after the company completed debt restructuring with unanimous approval of secured lenders. Term debt has reduced substantially with interest of 9% p.a. repayable over 10 years starting July 1, 2020. 7/11 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation | CMP: Rs 80.90 | The stock was down almost a percent after the company posted a poor set of numbers in the quarter ended March 2020. The state-owned company on June 30 posted a net loss of Rs 3,098 crore for the quarter ended March 31, impacted by an impairment on the slump in oil and gas prices. The company had reported a profit of Rs 4,239.50 crore in Q4 FY19 and Rs 4,226.45 crore in Q3 FY20. Revenue from operations during the quarter declined 19.8 percent year-on-year to Rs 21,456.2 crore, while the quarter-on-quarter fall was 9.5 percent. 8/11 Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.10 | The stock price shed over 4 percent after the company reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss in fiscal ended March 2020 - the highest ever by any Indian firm - after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues. The consolidated loss in the quarter ended March 2020 was of Rs 11,643.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 6,438.8 crore in December 2019 quarter. In a separate news, the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has received approval for FDI. The long stop date on the original agreement has been extended to August 31. Vodafone Idea plans to monetize its 11.15 percent stake in Indus on completion of the Indus-Infratel merger. In a separate filing, it said its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on a positive outcome in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case. 9/11 Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 153.75 | The stock was down over 4 percent. A subsidiary of JSPL (Mauritius) plans to sell its stake in Oman subsidiary, Jindal Shadeed, to Templar Investments. The enterprise value of the deal is over USD 1 billion. 10/11 UFLEX | CMP: Rs 212.15 | The share price was up over a percent after the company reported net profit which rose 43.5 percent YoY to Rs 100.6 crore. Its consolidated EBITDA was up by 6.3 percent to Rs 276.4 crore YoY and EBITDA margin improved to 15.6 percent from 12.6 percent last year. 11/11 Cupid | CMP: Rs 219.50 | The stock gained over 5 percent after the company reported net profit at Rs 10.43 crore for Q4FY20 as compared to Rs 4.36 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, an increase of 139.5 percent. First Published on Jul 1, 2020 04:50 pm