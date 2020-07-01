Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 1

Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 10.10 | The stock price shed over 4 percent after the company reported a staggering Rs 73,878 crore of net loss in fiscal ended March 2020 - the highest ever by any Indian firm - after it provisioned for Supreme Court mandated statutory dues. The consolidated loss in the quarter ended March 2020 was of Rs 11,643.5 crore versus a loss of Rs 6,438.8 crore in December 2019 quarter. In a separate news, the merger of Indus Towers and Bharti Infratel has received approval for FDI. The long stop date on the original agreement has been extended to August 31. Vodafone Idea plans to monetize its 11.15 percent stake in Indus on completion of the Indus-Infratel merger. In a separate filing, it said its ability to continue as going concern is dependent on a positive outcome in the adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case.