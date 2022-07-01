Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on July 1

Sandip Das

Benchmark indices erased all the intraday losses and ended on flat note in a highly volatile day on July 1. At close, the Sensex was down 111.01 points or 0.21 percent at 52907.93, and the Nifty was down 28.30 points or 0.18 percent at 15752. About 1708 shares advanced, 1503 shares declined, and 144 shares were unchanged.Petronet LNG | CMP: Rs 220.60 | The share price ended in the green after Jefferies maintained buy rating on Petronet LNG with a target at Rs 320 per share. The volumes improved by Dabhol unavailability and increased demand in CNG. The sharp spike in spot LNG price is a headwind. Jefferies see resilient FY23 EPS as trading gains offset the use-or-pay decline.Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 413.70 | The stock closed in the green on July 1. Tata Motors in Q1FY23 sold 2,31,248 vehicles, compared to 1,14,784 units during Q1FY22, in the domestic & international market.Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 8,399.95 | The scrip ended in the red on July 1. Maruti Suzuki India Limited sold a total of 155,857 units in June 2022. Total sales in the month include domestic sales of 125,710 units, sales to other OEM of 6,314 units and exports of 23,833 units, company said. The shortage of electronic components had a minor impact on the production of vehicles, mainly in domestic models, it added.MOIL | CMP: Rs 141.85 | The share price ended in the green after the firm fixed prices of different grades of Manganese Ore and other products, effective from July 1, 2022 as under.Engineers India | CMP: Rs 58.80 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent after the company signed an agreement for joint commercialization of Earthquake Warning System. Engineers India is engaged by CSIR-CSIO as the technology commercialization partner for next five years on June 30, 2022.REC | CMP: Rs 125.75 | The stock price added over a percent after falling over 3 percent on July 1. The board of directors in its meeting held on June 30, 2022 recommended the issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:3, i.e. one (1) bonus equity share of Rs 10 each fully paid-up for every three (3) existing equity shares of Rs 10 each fully paid up, to the eligible members by capitalizing a sum not exceeding Rs 658,30,60,000, company said in a regulatory filing.Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,621.70 | The scrip shed over 2 percent after the company reported weak two-wheeler sales for June. Bajaj Auto’s domestic two-wheeler sales fell 20 percent year-on-year to 125,083 units in June despite the year-ago month being partially affected by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, two-wheeler sales rose merely 2 percent on a year-on-year basis to 315,948 units in the previous month as the company continues to face challenges relating to securing semiconductors.ONGC, Oil India | The stock prices fell 13-14 percent each on July 1 after the government imposed a special additional excise duty of Rs 23,250 per tonne of crude oil production. In a wide-ranging notification by the government that has sought to curtail some of the outsized benefits reaped by domestic oil producers and crude oil refiners, the government has imposed special excise duties or windfall gains tax on the oil and gas industry. The imposition of the new excise duty will severely restrict the benefits from elevated global crude oil prices to earnings of companies like ONGC and Oil India.Blue Star | CMP: Rs 890.90 | The stock ended in the red on July 1. CARE has reaffirmed its long-term and short-term rating on credit facilities and non-convertible debentures at AA+, but revised the outlook from 'Negative' to 'Stable' based on healthy recovery and demand for air-conditioning and refrigeration products after the ebbing of the second wave of the pandemic and consequent improvement in operating and financial performance for FY22.Escorts Kubota | CMP: Rs 1,467.20 | The share ended in the green on July 1. Total tractor sales went down 19.8 percent at 10,051 units against 12,533 units (YoY). The company said the industry wholesales was impacted due to high base of last year.