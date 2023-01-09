Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 9

1/11

The Indian equity benchmark ended on a positive note, snapping a three-day losing streak on January 9. At close, the Sensex was up 846.94 points, or 1.41%, at 60,747.31, and the Nifty was up 241.70 points, or 1.35%, at 18,101.20.TCS | CMP: Rs 3,309 | The share price was up 3 percent ahead of its Q3 earnings. The Tata group company is expected to report a 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit is expected to increase 7.8 percent in the October-December quarter. According to a poll of brokerages, consolidated revenue might come in at Rs 56,992 crore, registering 16.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth, while consolidated profit after tax (PAT) is expected to increase 15.1 percent YoY to Rs 11,247 crore.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 7.40 | The share price declined over 5 percent after reports said that the lenders are not keen to fund the beleaguered telecom operator. According to people who are aware of the development, the State Bank of India (SBI)-led lenders have sought clarity on whether the interest of Rs 16,130 crore on deferred adjusted gross revenue, which Vi is liable to pay, will be converted into government equity.Rallis India | CMP: Rs 240.05 | The stock ended in the green after Garuda Aerospace signed an MoU with Rallis India. Garuda Aerospace signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rallis India Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Chemicals, for supplying pesticides and crop nutrients to Garuda Aerospace for a pilot demonstration and spraying of pesticides on fields through drones mainly in Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.Ajmera Realty | CMP: Rs 319.50 | The scrip added over 2 percent on January 9. The firm recorded a 19 percent YoY rise in sales value of Rs 128 crore for the quarter ended December 31. The sales momentum helped the firm report 124 percent YoY growth in sales worth Rs 694 crore for the nine months ending December.Bharat Agri Fert & Realty | CMP: Rs 1,060 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after the company received amended permission for the construction of a tower in the Majiwada Thane Resident Project. The company expects revenue of Rs 500-600 crore approximately based on the prevailing market conditions from the project in the coming five years and would comply/amend to RERA from time to time, it said.Sigachi Industries | CMP: Rs 333.55 | The share price ended in the green on Januray 9, a day ahead of the company's board meeting to consider a fund-raising proposal. “The meeting of the board of directors of SIL will be held on Tuesday to consider the proposal of raising funds by way of the issue of equity or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to promoters and non-promoters, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals/ permissions,” the company said. Credit rating agency CARE recently reaffirmed Sigachi Industries' ratings of long-term bank facilities to CARE A-, and long-term/short-term bank facilities to CARE A- and CARE A2.Bharti Airtel | CMP: Rs 819.10 | The scrip was up over 2 percent after CLSA initiated a "buy" call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 1,040 per share, an upside of 30 percent from the current market price, according to a CNBC-TV18 report. The brokerage firm believes Bharti Airtel is the best play on India mobile amid hefty operating cashflows and rising Return on Capital Employed (RoCE). It forecasts Bharti Airtel to record a 16 percent/22 percent India mobile revenue/EBITDA CAGR by FY25.Tata Steel Long Products | CMP: Rs 704.35 | The stock ended in the green on January 9. Tata Steel Long Products' crude steel production was up 41.6 percent at 228 million tonne and direct reduced iron production down 10 percent at 183 million tonne QoQ. Its direct reduced iron sales were down 9.15 percent at 139 million tonne and saleable steel sales were down 23.56 percent at 194 million tonne in the December quarter, the firm said.Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 88.35 | The scrip rose over 2 percent after the company received letters of intent from Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam for projects worth Rs 807.64 crore. The company has also emerged as the lowest bidder for a National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) project valued at Rs 2,161 crore.Future Supply Chain Solution | CMP: Rs 25.80 | The stock hit a 5 percent lower circuit after the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on January 6 admitted the insolvency plea filed against Future Supply Chain Solutions Ltd (FSCSL). Future group firm FSCSL in a regulatory filing said the Mumbai bench of NCLT has allowed the plea filed by DHL E-commerce (India) Pvt Ltd, claiming default.