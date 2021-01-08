Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 8

Equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty closed at fresh highs on January 8, boosted by gains in sectors led by IT and auto. The Nifty hit its fresh high of 14,367.30, while the Sensex hit a new peak of 48,854.34.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 464.30 | The stock was up 2 percent after the Board of its subsidiary Biocon Biologics approved a primary equity investment by Abu Dhabi-based ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies. As per the terms of the proposed agreement, ADQ will invest Rs 555 crore for a 1.8 percent minority stake in the biosimilar business, valuing Biocon Biologics at a post-money valuation of $4.17 billion, the company said in an exchange filing.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,122.75 | The stock price gained 3 percent ahead of the December quarter earnings. The country's largest IT services exporter is expected to report strong revenue growth of more than 2.5 percent in constant currency quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) and over 3 percent growth QoQ in dollar revenue led by large deal wins in Q3 FY21.

Shalby | CMP: Rs 120.95 | The share price was down over 7 percent on January 8. Consolidated net profit was at Rs 16.8 crore against Rs 8.1 crore (YoY). Consolidated revenue was up 9.1 percent at Rs 131.7 crore against Rs 120.7 crore (YoY). Consolidated EBITDA was up 41.5 percent at Rs 30.7 crore against Rs 21.7 crore (YoY).

JB Chemicals | CMP: Rs 1,045 |The stock ended in the green after the company received USFDA nod for loratadine tablets for over-the-counter use. It expects to commercialise the product in Q1FY22. Loratadine tablets are used to treat allergic rhinitis caused by pollen and upper respiratory tract allergy.

Himatsingka Seide | CMP: Rs 156.70 | The share gained over 5 percent after the company announced its new licensing agreement with The Walt Disney Company for the European region. The licence will give Himatsingka the rights to design, develop, manufacture and distribute a broad range of home textile products inspired by Disney's vast archives and characters from all its franchises including Disney, Marvel, Pixar and Lucas.

Steel Strips Wheels | CMP: Rs 605.10 | The stock added more than 3 percent after the company confirmed export orders of over 93,000 wheels to be executed in January, February and March 2021 from its Chennai plant.

Tata Power | CMP: Rs 82.85 | The share price ended in the green after the company acquired a 51 percent stake each in TP Southern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPSODL) and TP Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL).

Mahindra & Mahindra | CMP: Rs 767 | The stock gained 3 percent after the auto major announced a hike in prices of its range of personal and commercial vehicles by around 1.9 percent with immediate effect. It will raise the prices by Rs 4,500-Rs 40,000, depending on the model and variant, the Mumbai-based automaker said in a regulatory filing.

Phoenix Mills | CMP: Rs 789 | The stock price jumped over 4 percent after the company reported its business update for the quarter ending December 2020. The company said it saw a sustained recovery in the consumption at its malls since reopening. The consumption across the retail portfolio was at Rs 1,370 crore in Q3FY21, up 192 percent QoQ and at approximately 66 percent of Q3FY20. Consumption in December 2020 was steady at approximately Rs 500 crore, at the same level as November 2020 and at 70 percent of December 2019.