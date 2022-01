Benchmark indices ended on positive note on January 7 in the volatile session. At close, the Sensex was up 142.81 points or 0.24% at 59,744.65, and the Nifty was up 66.80 points or 0.38% at 17,812.70.

Bharti Airtel | CP: Rs 705.40 | The share ended in the red on January 7. "Bharti Airtel will not opt for conversion of interest on deferred spectrum and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues into equity," it has informed the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). “In furtherance to the earlier communication dated October 25, 2021 and in reference to the notification dated October 14, 2021 issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) to the Company, we wish to inform you that the Company has confirmed to DoT that it will not avail the option of conversion of the interest on deferred spectrum and AGR dues into equity,” the telecom giant said in a regulatory filing.

Zee Learn | CMP: Rs 17.65 | The stock fell 10 percent after Morgan Stanley offloaded 47.69 lakh shares in the company. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte – ODI on January 6 has offloaded 47,69,108 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 18.44 per share via open market transaction on the NSE. Also, IndusInd Bank (Client A/C) also sold 71,32,775 equity shares in Zee Learn at Rs 17.77 per share on the NSE, as per bulk deals data.

GM Breweries | CMP: Rs 758.70 | The scrip was down over 10 percent after the company posted 6.2 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 19.8 crore versus Rs 21.1 crore and revenue was up 25.5% at Rs 130.9 crore versus Rs 112.1 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was down 2.9% at Rs 27 crore and EBITDA margin was at 20.6 percent, YoY.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank | CMP: Rs 21.35 | The share jumped over 7 percent after the company reported 22 percent year-on-year growth in its loan book for the quarter ended 31 December. The lender's gross loan book rose 22 percent to Rs 16,600 crore as on Q3FY22 as against Rs 13,600 recorded on the same quarter of previous year. Sequentially, the loan book grew 15 percent from Rs 14,500 crore as on 30 September 2021, the bank said.

TCS | CMP: Rs 3,858.90 | The share price ended in the green on Januray 7. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India for the second phase of the immensely popular Passport Seva Program, company said in its release. In the next phase of the program, TCS will refresh existing facilities and systems, and develop innovative new solutions to enable the issuance of e-passports and further enhance the citizen experience using technologies such as biometrics, artificial intelligence, advance data analytics, chatbots, auto-response, natural language processing, and the cloud, it added.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 102.90 | The scrip shed 2 percent after CRISIL Ratings Limited (the Credit Rating Agency) has the Credit Ratings for both long-term and short-term debt of the Company as 'CRISIL AA- and CRISIL A1+', respectively. However, the outlook on the rating has been revised from 'Stable to 'Watch with Developing Implications'.

Century Plyboards | CMP: Rs 621.90 | The stock ended in the red on January 7. The company has made further investments to the extent of Rs 28 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary company, Century Panels Limited, by way of subscription to 2 crore and 80 lakh ully paid up equity shares of face value Rs 10 each through Rights issue.

Hinduja Global Solutions | CMP: Rs 2,856.65 | The stock price tumbled 20 percent on January 7. The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 150 a share and one for one bonus share on Thursday. This comes to Rs 315 crore total dividend against $1.09 billion sale of its healthcare operations.

Easy Trip Planners | CMP: Rs 563.10 | The share price jumped over 4 percent after the company said that a meeting of the board of directors is scheduled to be held on, January 12, 2022, for considering the proposal for issue of bonus shares.