Benchmark indices witnessed profit booking in second half which dragged the Nifty below 14,150. Selling was seen in the IT and FMCG stocks. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,030.30 | Share price slipped over a percent after RBI imposed penalty on the company for breach of risk management and outsourcing norms. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 5 imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 2.50 crore on Bajaj Finance Limited for violation of rules pertaining to recovery and collection methods. A notice was issued to the company by the RBI, advising it to show cause as to why penalty should not be imposed for such non-compliance.

Bharat Dynamics | CMP: Rs 355.25 | Share price gained 3 percent on receiving order worth Rs 632.88 crore. The company has received Konkurs-M ATGM order along with launchers and test equipment worth Rs 632.88 crore (including taxes). The order book of the company now stands at around Rs 8,100 crore.

BEML | CMP: Rs 993.90 | Share price ended marginally higher after company received the order from MoD for the supply of high mobility vehicles, at an approximate value of Rs 758 crore. The equipment will be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad plant in Kerala and would supply the vehicles to Indian Army in a span of one year. These High Mobility vehicles would play a key role in the logistics management of the Indian Army leveraging on its exceptional cross country capabilities.

ACC | CMP: Rs 1,674.45 | Share price rose more than a percent on January 6 after the company commissioned new cement production facility at its existing Sindri Grinding Unit in Jharkhand. The new facility will add an additional capacity of 1.4 MTPA cement to the existing 3.0 MTPA unit, taking the total capacity at Sindri to 4.4 MTPA. This facility will manufacture low CO2, environment friendly, cement products.

Container Corporation of India | CMP: Rs 433.95 | Share price added over 4 percent as the company is exploring the possibility of merger of its subsidiary company (ies) i.e. M/s CONCOR AIR LTD.(CAL), M/s SIDCUL CONCOR Infra Company Ltd. (SCICL) & M/s Punjab Logistics Infrastructure Ltd. (PUL) with CONCOR. An e-tender is being floated for engagement of external management consultant for facilitating a proposed merger with CONCOR of its subsidiary Company (ies).

Venkys | CMP: Rs 1,559.45 | Share price slipped 6 percent on fear of reports of bird flu in the four states of the India. Several states have sounded an alert to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu and sent samples for testing. Meanwhile, Kerala began culling of chickens and ducks.

PVR | CMP: Rs 1,438.10 | Share price gained over a percent after foreign research house Goldman Sachs has upgraded the stock to a buy from a neutral and raised the target price to Rs 1,800 from Rs 1,300.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 195.40 | Company's share price added a percent after JLR UK sales were up 28.6% at 7,934 units versus 6,171 units, Jaguar UK sales were up 82.5% at 3,386 units versus 1,855 units and Land Rover UK sales were up 5.4% at 4,548 units versus 4,316 units, (YoY).

IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 41.40 | Share price jumped by 4 percent after company's deposits rose 41% (YoY) and up 11% (QoQ). Its retail deposits were up 100% (YoY) and up 18% (QoQ).