Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 6

Benchmark indices ended in the red for the third consecutive session on January 6. At close, Sensex was down 452.90 points or 0.75% at 59,900.37, while the Nifty shed 132.70 points or 0.74% at 17,859.50.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,537 | The stock ended in the green in weak market conditions. Jefferies has a buy call on the stock with a target of Rs 3,100 per share. It has projected 18% EBITDA growth in FY24 and 21% growth in retail on the back of floor space growth in FY24.

Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

Rail Vikas Nigam | CMP: Rs 72.40 | The stock ended in the green after the state-owned firm said it has bagged a project worth Rs 166 crore from Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC). The project is expected to be completed within 22 months.

Sobha | CMP: Rs 589 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent after the real estate developer said it achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales volume of 1.47 million square feet, up 11.6 percent YoY and 10.4 percent sequentially. In a filing to BSE, the company said it achieved the highest-ever quarterly sales value of Rs 1,425 crore, rising 22.4 percent QoQ and 36 percent YoY.

IDBI Bank | CMP: Rs 58.90 | The stock surged over 7 percent after SEBI gave its nod for reclassification of the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank as "public" following its stake sale, as per a regulatory filing. IDBI Bank, in the exchange filing, attached a letter received from the market regulator, dated January 3, 2023, that grants permission for reclassification on the condition that the government's voting rights would have to be capped at 15 percent.

Sigachi Industries | CMP: Rs 329.70 | The stock hit 20 percent upper circuit after the company's board said it will consider the proposal of raising funds by way of the issue of equity or convertible warrants on a preferential basis to the promoters and non-promoters, subject to the receipt of necessary approvals/permissions, the exchange filing noted.

Dabur India | CMP: Rs 552.90 | The scrip shed over 3 percent. The FMCG firm in its business update said that the India business is expected to report low to mid-single-digit revenue growth. The healthcare portfolio returned to a positive growth trajectory while demand trends for the industry remained weak during Q3FY23. Gross margin will be marginally better sequentially and rural markets showed early signs of recovery towards the end of the quarter.

CEAT | CMP: Rs 1,746 | The share price jumped over 4 percent on January 6. In an interview with Livemint, Anant Goenka, MD and CEO of CEAT said that the company's vision is to cross $2 billion in revenues in the near term by focusing on the passenger and off-highway tyre (OHT) segments. "We are already at a leading position in the two-wheeler segment and are now expanding our growth in the passenger car and SUV (sport-utility vehicle) segments, where penetration in India is still low. Internationally, India is becoming the farm tyre manufacturer for the world, and we have made strong gains in the EU and US markets over the last five years," he said.

Precision Wire India | CMP: Rs 77.50 | The stock declined over 5 percent on January 6. Precision Wire India board approved fundraising of Rs 38 crore via preferential issue of 52 lakh shares or three percent equity at Rs 73.3 per share.

Macrotech Developers | CMP: Rs 1,053.50 | The stock slipped 2 percent on January 6. In its Q3 business update, the firm said that pre-sales grew 16.3% at Rs 3,035 crore against Rs 2,608 crore YoY while collections were up 26.1% at Rs 2,682 crore against Rs 2,127 crore YoY.