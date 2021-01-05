Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 5

After a weak start, benchmark indices erased all the intraday losses and ended near the day's high helped by the IT and financials. At close, the Sensex was up 260.98 points or 0.54% at 48,437.78, and the Nifty up 66.60 points or 0.47% at 14,199.50. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Housing Development Finance Corporation | CMP: Rs 2,654.95 | The stock jumped 3 percent hitting new high after individual loan disbursements rose 26 percent in the third quarter ending December 2020. "The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Disbursement growth over the corresponding quarter of the previous year was 26 percent. Individual loans sold in the preceding 12 months amounted to Rs 16,956 crore," HDFC said in an exchange filing. The corporation assigned loans to HDFC Bank amounting to Rs 7,076 crore compared to Rs 4,258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

National Fertilizers | CMP: Rs 40.40 | The share price gained over 6 percent after the company achieved its highest ever production in the third quarter during FY21. The company surpassed the previous records, and achieved ever highest production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY 2020-21, the company said. The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19.

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,133 | The stock price ended in the red on January 5. The company’s AUM fell 1 percent YoY to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in Q3FY21. However, it rose 4.66 percent QoQ. New loans booked during Q3FY21 were 6 million as compared to 7.7 million in Q3FY20. The company’s deposit book stood at approximately Rs 23,800 crore as of December 2020 as compared to Rs 20,235 crore as of December 2019.

RBL Bank | CMP: Rs 250.50 | The stock was up over 4 percent on January 5. Global research firm has initiatd buy on the bank expecting it to deliver 13 percent ROE by FY23CL as credit costs normalise post COVID, with the ability to leverage up further (~15 percent Tier-1 in FY23CL). Valuations at 1.0x Sep22 book appear undemanding, it said.

IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 921.80 | The stock gained over 2 percent on Januray 5. Deposits of the bank in Q3 was up 11 percent YoY and up 5 percent QoQ. Net advances up 0.1 percent YoY and up 3.2 percent QoQ. CASA ratio at 40.5 percent against 42.4 percent YoY and against 40.4 percent QoQ. Retail and small business deposits up 13.6 percent at Rs 85,914 crore QoQ.

Gravita India | CMP: Rs 84.50 | The stock added 2 percent after the company signed an annual agreement with Luminous Power Technologies Private Limited, Gurgaon for supplying 12,000 MT of refined lead and lead alloys, to be executed in calendar year 2021, which would be an approximate contract value of Rs 180 crore, the company said.

Wonderla Holidays | CMP: Rs 211.70 | The stock price ended in the green after the company said it is going to reopen its Hyderabad amusement park. “We received an overwhelming response from the public in Bangalore and Kochi which reinforced our confidence to reopen Wonderla Hyderabad. We will kick start our operations here by thanking our frontline heroes through COVID Warriors Days," said Arun Chittilapilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.

NBCC (India) | CMP: Rs 32.85 | The stock price jumped over 6 percent after the company was awarded the work for construction of balance works/ rectification of defects for the works of HEART BEAT - 2 on as is where Basis at Heartbeat City, Noida, pertaining to Amrapali group of companies on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) basis to M/s Gaursons Hi-Tech Infrastructure at total contract value of Rs 351.40 crore.

IIFL Securities | CMP: Rs 50.10 | The share price gained over 4 percent after IIFL Insurance Brokers, a wholly owned subsidiary of IIFL Securities received permission from IRDA for undertaking insurance e-commerce activities in lndia through Insurance Self Networking Platform (ISNP).