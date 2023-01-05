Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 5

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices ended the January 5 session in the red. The second straight day of losses saw the Sensex end lower by 304.18 points, or 0.5 percent, at 60,353.27, while the Nifty shed 50.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to close at 17,992.20.Godrej Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 918.15 | The scrip jumped over 3 percent on January 5. The firm expects to deliver double-digit sales growth backed by low single-digit volume growth. "Indonesia business has started to see a gradual recovery in performance. Growth is led by around double-digit sales growth in both home and personal care," the firm said. It expects to deliver sales growth in mid-teens in constant currency terms, adding that Africa, the US, and the Middle East business continues to see strong sales growth momentum.Marico | CMP: Rs 515 | The stock ended in the green after the FMCG firm stated that during the quarter ended December 31, 2022, its consolidated revenue grew in low single-digit on a year-on-year (YoY) basis due to a muted recovery in rural demand amid elevated inflation.Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 6,096 | The stock price declined over 7 percent despite reporting its highest -ever quarterly increase in customer franchise. Investors were disappointed by its AUM growth. Bajaj Finance's Assets under Management (AUM) rose 27 percent from last year to Rs 2.3 lakh crore from Rs 1.8 lakh crore. During the quarter, the company's AUM increased by Rs 12,500 crore, by 5.7%.IRB Infrastructure Developers | CMP: Rs 307 | The scrip was down over 3 percent on January 5. The company received the board approval for the subdivision of one equity share of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of Re 1 each. The record date is yet to announced.Avenue Supermarts | CMP: Rs 3,868.40 | The share price shed over a percent on January 5. The company reported a 24.7 percent rise in its standalone revenue from operations to Rs 11,304.58 crore for the third quarter ended on December 31, 2022. The company reported revenue of Rs 9,065.02 crore in the October-December quarter a year ago, Avenue Supermarts said in a regulatory filing.Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services | CMP: Rs 235.90 | The stock ended in the green on January 5. The Reserve Bank of India lifted restrictions on recovery operations via third-party collection agents. The lifting of restrictions followed submissions made by M&M Finance and its pledge to strengthen recovery practices and outsourcing arrangements while tightening the process of onboarding third-party agents and strengthening its accountability framework, the company said in a regulatory filing.Arvind Fashions | CMP: Rs 344 | The stock price ended in the red after Piyush Gupta resigned as CFO. Gupta quit as the Chief Financial Officer due to personal and family health reasons, effective from the close of business hours on January 5, 2023. As per the exchange filing, Girdhar Kumar Chitlangia has been appointed the new CFO.Vodafone Idea | CMP: Rs 7.90 | The scrip ended in the green on January 5. KM Birla met telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and urged the government to convert the licence fee and spectrum dues into equity.NTPC | CMP: Rs 169.60 | The share price ended in the green on January 5. NTPC Green Energy Ltd, the company's green energy arm, signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation for the development of renewable energy-based power projects. "NGEL and HPCL signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on for the development of renewable energy based power projects to tap business opportunities in RE (sector) and supply of 400 MW round the clock renewable power for requirements of HPCL," NTPC said in a statement.Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 242.35 | The stock gained over 3 percent after the company bagged orders worth Rs 457 crore in Q3 FY23 from various oil and gas distribution companies.