The benchmark indices ended at record closing level, with the Nifty going past 14,100 again and the Sensex 48,000. At close, the Sensex was up 307.82 points, or 0.64%, at 48,176.80 and the Nifty was up 114.40 points or 0.82% at 14,132.90.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,653 | The stock ended with gains of more than 4 percent after total Royal Enfield sales jumped 37 percent to 68,995 units in December 2020 as against 50,416 units in the year-ago period. Sequentially, total motorcycles sales rose 8.17 percent in December from 63,782 units sold in the previous month. Exports soared 82 percent to 3,503 units in December 2020 as against 1,927 units in December 2019. Total commercial vehicle sales jumped 31.8 percent in December 2020 from 3,710 units sold in the previous month.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 191.15 | The share price added 2 percent after the company reported a 21 percent increase in vehicle sales in the domestic market to 53,430 units in December. The company had sold 44,254 units in the domestic market in the same month in 2019, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing. Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 23,545 units in December against 12,785 units in the year-ago period, up 84 percent, it added.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 123.10 | The stock jumped over 5 percent after the country's largest iron ore producer continued the impressive performance in December 2020. Its iron ore production for December was 3.86 MT against the production level of 3.13 MT in the year-ago period, a growth of 23.3 percent. Iron ore production in Q3 of FY20 was 9.61 MT against 8.56 MT in Q3 of FY19, a growth of 12.3 percent. Ore sales for December were 3.62 MT against 3.04 MT in the year-ago period, a growth of 19.1 percent.

BEML | CMP: Rs 1,007 | The share gained 3 percent following the government's decision to divest its stake in the company. "The Government of India (Gol) has decided to disinvest 26 percent of the total equity share capital of our company through strategic disinvestment with transfer of management control," the company said in its release.

Cadila Healthcare | CMP: Rs 486.50 | The stock ended in the green after the company received the Drug Controller General of India's approval to initiate Phase III clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. The go-ahead came on January 3 when DCGI also granted restricted emergency use authorisation for the Serum Institute of India (SII)’s ‘Covishield’ and Bharat Biotech’s ‘Covaxin’ vaccines for coronavirus.

NHPC | CMP: Rs 24.75 | The share price jumped more than 7 percent after the company signed a Supplementary Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corporation Limited and Power Development Department, UT of Jammu & Kashmir for the implementation of Ratle HE Project (850 MW) through a joint venture company.

Jindal Steel & Power | CMP: Rs 288.70 | The stock price gained over 6 percent after the steel-maker reported its highest ever monthly production volumes with 7.27 lakh tonnes during December 2020. JSPL’s integrated steel plant in Angul reported the highest ever monthly production to 4.16 lakh tonnes and Raigarh plant also reported its highest monthly production of 3.11 lakh tonnes. JSPL also reported the highest ever monthly sales of 7.11 lakh tonnes during the month.

PTC India Financial Services | CMP: Rs 20.55 | The stock was up 3 percent after the company approved resolution of one of its stressed loan account in the thermal-based segment namely IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited - 2 x 600 MW imported Coal based Thermal Power Project at Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu.

Larsen & Toubro | CMP: Rs 1,315.55 | The stock ended in the green after L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering, a wholly owned subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro, won an order from HPCL Rajasthan Refinery Limited, a joint venture between Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) and Government of Rajasthan for setting up a Petrochemical Fluidized Catalytic Cracking including Propylene Recovery Unit, EPCC-03 Package, for Rajasthan Refinery Project at Barmer, Rajasthan.