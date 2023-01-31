Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 31

1/11

Sandip Das

The benchmark indices ended on a positive note in yet another volatile session on January 31. At close, the Sensex was up 49.49 points or 0.08% at 59,549.90, and the Nifty was up 13.20 points or 0.07% at 17,662.20.Sun Pharmaceutical Industries | CMP: Rs 1,037.05 | The stock ended in the red on January 31. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries recorded a 5 percent YoY growth in consolidated profit of Rs 2,166 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, as against Rs 2,059 crore a year back. However, net profit was down 4 percent against Rs 2,262 crore reported in the September quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations for the pharma company came in 14 percent higher at Rs 11,241 crore, compared to Rs 9,863 crore in the December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 10,952 crore.Tech Mahindra | CMP: Rs 1,016.10 | The share price shed 2 percent on January 31. Tech Mahindra reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,297 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, down 5.3 percent. Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,368 crore a year ago. Revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,735 crore, rising 19.9 percent from Rs 11,450 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the IT services firm said in an exchange filing.Bharat Petroleum Corporation | CMP: Rs 343.80 | The scrip gained over 2 percent as the company posted higher-than-expected gross refining margins (GRM) of $15.9 per barrel. GRM is the amount that refiners earn from turning each barrel of crude oil into fuel products. On a yearly basis, BPCL's GRM was higher by $6/bbl. In Q3, its revenue from operations came in at Rs 1.33 lakh crore, rising 13.48 percent from Rs 1.17 lakh crore in the year-ago quarter, it said in an exchange filing.Laurus Labs | CMP: Rs 330.90 | The stock declined over 3 percent after brokerage firm Jefferies slashed the target price citing an uncertain growth outlook and a cut in the company's margin guidance. Jefferies slashed its target price by nearly 18 percent to Rs 325 as it factored in the lower-than-expected EBIDTA margins for the October-December quarter as the company's anti-viral drug Paxlovid's contract nears expiration. The brokerage firm has a "hold" rating for the stock.GAIL (India) | CMP: Rs 95.50 | The share price ended in the green on January 31. The market shrugged aside GAIL India's disappointing third-quarter results with the stock recouping early losses to gain as brokerage firms indicated that scrip could be a good buy at this point in time. ICICI Securities slashed its FY23 and FY24 EPS (earnings per share) estimates by 18 percent and 13 percent to factor in this quarterly weakness. It trimmed its target price on the stock by about 9 percent to Rs 95. The brokerage firm, however, has maintained its "buy" call considering that prospects will improve materially over FY24-25 led by stronger volumes, higher tariffs and relative moderation in gas costs.Godrej Consumer Products | CMP: Rs 915 | The scrip ended in the green on January 31. The company's consolidated net profit rose 3.5 percent at Rs 546.3 crore against Rs 527.6 crore while its revenue was up 9 percent at Rs 3,598.9 crore versus Rs 3,302.6 crore, YoY.Apar Industries | CMP: Rs 1,686.80 | The share price hit a 20 percent upper circuit after the company posted a profit of Rs 170 crore in the quarter ended December 31, 2022 against Rs 55 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The revenue of the company was up 76.9% at Rs 3942.4 crore against Rs 2,228.8 crore, YoY.GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 56.10 | The stock price added over 3 percent after the firm reported a 28 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 7.6 crore versus Rs 6 crore and revenue was up 25.6% at Rs 200.4 crore versus Rs 159.6 crore, YoY.Automotive Axles | CMP: Rs 2,530 | The scrip surged over 9 percent on January 31. Automotive Axles has recorded net profit at Rs 50.6 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 versus Rs 19.8 crore and revenue was up 75.2% at Rs 655.7 crore versus Rs 374.3 crore, YoY.GNA Axles | CMP: Rs 772 | The share price jumped over 5 percent after the company posted a net profit of Rs 35.8 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore. Its revenue was up 34.2 percent at Rs 404.2 crore versus Rs 301.3 crore, YoY.