Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 30

1/11 Benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the highly volatile session on January 30. At close, the Sensex was up 169.51 points or 0.29 percent at 59,500.41, and the Nifty was up 44.70 points or 0.25 percent at 17,649.

2/11 Punjab National Bank | CMP: Rs 51 | The share price managed to end in the green on January 30. The PSU bank reported a massive 44 percent year-on-year fall in net profit at Rs 628.8 crore for the December quarter. The bottomline was dragged down by a sharp rise in provisions from a year ago. The public sector lender's provisions rose by 40 percent to Rs 4,713 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 3,353 crore in the year-ago period. Within the total provisions, those towards bad loans totalled Rs 3,908.1 crore, an increase of 6.90 percent from the year-ago period and 9.9 percent sequentially.

3/11 Bajaj Finserv | CMP: Rs 1,344.45 | The stock price added over 2 percent after the firm reported a net consolidated profit of Rs 1,782.02 crore for the December quarter of the financial year 2022-23, up 41.90 percent from Rs 1,255.79 crore in the year-ago period. The revenue from operations came in at Rs 21,755.15 crore, rising 23.70 percent from Rs 17,586.74 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, the company said in an exchange filing. The new business premium for Q3FY23 stood at Rs 2,289 crore against Rs 2,377 crore in Q3FY22. Gross written premium increased 10 percent to Rs 4,504 crore from Rs 4,079 crore.

4/11 GAIL (India) | CMP: Rs: 94.70 | The scrip was down over 4 percent after the company posted a 92 percent year-on-year decline in standalone profit after tax at Rs 245 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Its net profit stood at Rs 3,287 crore in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis, net profit was down 84 percent from Rs 1,537 crore. Revenue from operations increased 37.2 percent YoY to Rs 35,380 crore. The purchase of stock in trade (or cost of goods) almost doubled to Rs 32,190 crore from Rs 17,590 crore.

5/11 Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders | CMP: Rs 776.30 | The share jumped over 7 percent after the company posted a 68.7 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 337.3 crore against Rs 199.9 crore, YoY.

6/11 Dwarikesh Sugar Industries | CMP: Rs 89.70 | The share price fell over 4 percent after the firm posted a 63.5 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 10.5 crore versus Rs 28.9 crore and revenue was down 36.2 percent at Rs 383.8 crore versus Rs 601.4 crore, YoY.

7/11 Mold-Tek Packaging | CMP: Rs 1,024.50 | The stock added over 2 percent on January 30. The company's net profit came in at Rs 9.2 crore against Rs 1.6 crore (YoY). Revenue jumped 71.7 percent at Rs 40.7 crore against Rs 23.7 crore (YoY). EBITDA at Rs 13 crore against Rs 2.4 crore (YoY).

8/11 Exide Industries | CMP: Rs 176.80 | The scrip shed over 3 percent on January 30. The company reported a weaker-than-expected rise in Q3 profit, hurt by the higher cost of materials. Net profit grew 11.1 percent at Rs 198.1 crore against Rs 178.3 crore (YoY). Revenue was up 7 percent at Rs 3,538 crore against Rs 3,312 crore (YoY).

9/11 Vascon Engineers | CMP: Rs 30.70 | The share price tumbled over 4 percent after the company recorded a 43.6 percent fall in its Q3 net profit at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 28.4 crore, while revenue was up 49 percent at Rs 254 crore against Rs 170.6 crore, YoY.

10/11 Hinduja Global Solutions | CMP: Rs 1,308 | The stock ended in the green on January 30. Hinduja Global Solutions received board approval for the share buyback worth up to Rs 1,020 crore. It has fixed a buyback price of Rs 1,700 per share, which is 31 percent higher than the closing price of Rs 1,299 on January 27.