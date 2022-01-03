Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 3

The bulls were in control at Dalal Street as the BSE Sensex rallied 929 points and the Nifty50 closed above 17,600, powered by gains in banks & financials. The Sensex climbed 929.40 points, or 1.60 percent, to close at 59,183.22, and the Nifty50 jumped 271.70 points, or 1.57 percent, to 17,625.70. The Bank Nifty ended 940.20 points, or 2.65 percent, higher at 36,421.90.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 496.80 | The share added 3 percent on January 3. The company sold 1,99,633 vehicles in the domestic and international market in the third quarter of FY22, up from 1,58,218 units in the year-ago quarter.

Coal India | CMP: Rs 155.35 | The scrip jumped more than 6 percent after the company reported a rise in production in December. Coal India Limited on January 1, 2022 reported a 3.3 percent rise in production to 60.2 million tonne (MT) in December. The state-owned company had produced 58.3 MT of coal in the same month of the previous fiscal.

NCC | CMP: Rs 71.80 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company said it had received five orders worth Rs 1,898 crore (excluding GST) in December. Three of these orders, worth Rs 988 crore, were for the building division and the remaining two of Rs 910 crore pertained to the water division.

Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,712.50 | The stock price rose over 4 percent after the company reported its December sales number. Motorcycles sales jumped 7 percent to 73,739 units in December 2021 against 68,995 units in December 2020. The company's export jumped 144 percent to 8,552 units from 3,503 vehicles YoY.

SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 680.10 | The share price jumped 7 percent after the automaker declared its December sales numbers. The company sold 701 vehicles during the month, up 38 percent from 509 units sold in December 2020.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 134.80 | The share ended in the green on January 3. The company released production data at 3.95 million tonnes (MT) during December 2021, up from 3.86 MT in December 2020, while sales during December 2021 were at 3.4 MT, down from 3.54 MT in December 2020.

Stove Kraft | CMP: Rs 1,004 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the company approved a Memorandum of Understanding with METSMITH Innovations Private Ltd for the purchase of fixed assets at Rs 82.67 lakh. The company also approved the appointment of Balaji AS as the Chief Financial Officer.

Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 360 | The share price added over 4 percent after the company announced receiving orders worth Rs 250 crore from various city gas distribution companies in the October-December quarter.

Laxmi Organic | CMP: Rs 441.20 | The share added 2 percent on January 3. India Ratings has upgraded Laxmi Organic Industries' Long-Term Issuer Rating to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+’. "The outlook is Stables," the rating agency said.