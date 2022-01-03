MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 3

All sectoral indices, barring pharma, closed in the green, with banking & financials, metal, IT and auto leading the gains

Sandip Das
January 03, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST
The bulls were in control at Dalal Street as the BSE Sensex rallied 929 points and the Nifty50 closed above 17,600, powered by gains in banks & financials. The Sensex climbed 929.40 points, or 1.60 percent, to close at 59,183.22, and the Nifty50 jumped 271.70 points, or 1.57 percent, to 17,625.70. The Bank Nifty ended 940.20 points, or 2.65 percent, higher at 36,421.90.
The bulls were in control at Dalal Street as the BSE Sensex rallied 929 points and the Nifty50 closed above 17,600, powered by gains in banks & financials. The Sensex climbed 929.40 points, or 1.60 percent, to close at 59,183.22, and the Nifty50 jumped 271.70 points, or 1.57 percent, to 17,625.70. The Bank Nifty ended 940.20 points, or 2.65 percent, higher at 36,421.90.
Tata Motors
Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 496.80 | The share added 3 percent on January 3. The company sold 1,99,633 vehicles in the domestic and international market in the third quarter of FY22, up from 1,58,218 units in the year-ago quarter. 
Coal India | CMP: Rs 155.35 | The scrip jumped more than 6 percent after the company reported a rise in production in December. Coal India Limited on January 1, 2022 reported a 3.3 percent rise in production to 60.2 million tonne (MT) in December. The state-owned company had produced 58.3 MT of coal in the same month of the previous fiscal.
Coal India | CMP: Rs 155.35 | The scrip jumped more than 6 percent after the company reported a rise in production in December. Coal India Limited on January 1, 2022 reported a 3.3 percent rise in production to 60.2 million tonne (MT) in December. The state-owned company had produced 58.3 MT of coal in the same month of the previous fiscal.
NCC | CMP: Rs 71.80 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company said it had received five orders worth Rs 1,898 crore (excluding GST) in December. Three of these orders, worth Rs 988 crore, were for the building division and the remaining two of Rs 910 crore pertained to the water division.
NCC | CMP: Rs 71.80 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company said it had received five orders worth Rs 1,898 crore (excluding GST) in December. Three of these orders, worth Rs 988 crore, were for the building division and the remaining two of Rs 910 crore pertained to the water division.
Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,712.50 | The stock price rose over 4 percent after the company reported its December sales number.  Motorcycles sales jumped 7 percent to 73,739 units in December 2021 against 68,995 units in December 2020. The company's export jumped 144 percent to 8,552 units from 3,503 vehicles YoY.
Eicher Motors | CMP: Rs 2,712.50 | The stock price rose over 4 percent after the company reported its December sales number.  Motorcycles sales jumped 7 percent to 73,739 units in December 2021 against 68,995 units in December 2020. The company's export jumped 144 percent to 8,552 units from 3,503 vehicles YoY.
SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 680.10 | The share price jumped 7 percent after the automaker declared its December sales numbers. The company sold 701 vehicles during the month, up 38 percent from 509 units sold in December 2020.
SML Isuzu | CMP: Rs 680.10 | The share price jumped 7 percent after the automaker declared its December sales numbers. The company sold 701 vehicles during the month, up 38 percent from 509 units sold in December 2020.
NMDC Ltd.
NMDC | CMP: Rs 134.80 | The share ended in the green on January 3. The company released production data at 3.95 million tonnes (MT) during December 2021, up from 3.86 MT in December 2020, while sales during December 2021 were at 3.4 MT, down from 3.54 MT in December 2020.
stovekraft
Stove Kraft | CMP: Rs 1,004 | The scrip gained over 3 percent after the company approved a Memorandum of Understanding with METSMITH Innovations Private Ltd for the purchase of fixed assets at Rs 82.67 lakh. The company also approved the appointment of Balaji AS as the Chief Financial Officer.
Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 360 | The share price added over 4 percent after the company announced receiving orders worth Rs 250 crore from various city gas distribution companies in the October-December quarter.
Likhitha Infrastructure | CMP: Rs 360 | The share price added over 4 percent after the company announced receiving orders worth Rs 250 crore from various city gas distribution companies in the October-December quarter.
Laxmi Organic | CMP: Rs 441.20 | The share added 2 percent on January 3. India Ratings has upgraded Laxmi Organic Industries' Long-Term Issuer Rating to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+’.
Laxmi Organic | CMP: Rs 441.20 | The share added 2 percent on January 3. India Ratings has upgraded Laxmi Organic Industries' Long-Term Issuer Rating to ‘AA-’ from ‘A+’. "The outlook is Stables," the rating agency said.
Fino Payments Bank | CMP: Rs 382 | The share price gained 3 percent after the firm received the RBI's approval for commencing international remittance business under the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS). The bank will be undertaking inward cross-border money transfer activities and will be partnering with an overseas principal.
Fino Payments Bank | CMP: Rs 382 | The share price gained 3 percent after the firm received the RBI's approval for commencing international remittance business under the Money Transfer Service Scheme (MTSS). The bank will be undertaking inward cross-border money transfer activities and will be partnering with an overseas principal.
Sandip Das
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Slideshow
first published: Jan 3, 2022 04:28 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.