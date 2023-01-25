Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 25

1/11

Benchmark indices ended lower on January 25 with Nifty around 17,900. At close, the Sensex was down 773.69 points or 1.27% at 60,205.06, and the Nifty was down 226.30 points or 1.25% at 17,892.Indus Towers | CMP: Rs 158.20 | The stock declined over 7 percent after the mobile tower installation company reported loss for the third quarter of FY23 under doubtful debt provision against a telecom operator. Although the company avoided to name the telecom operator that can be blamed for delay in payment of receivables, experts believe it is Vodafone Idea that is grappling with funds crunch. Indus Towers posted a consolidated loss of Rs 708.2 crore for the quarter ended December FY23 as against a profit of Rs 1,570.8 crore a year back.Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,740 | The share price was up over a percent in weak market conditions after the firm reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,491 crore for the quarter ended December 2022, clocking a 23 percent rise over Rs 1,214 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 9,315 crore, increasing 3 percent from Rs 9,022 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, the company said in an exchange filing. In an analyst poll, revenue estimates for the quarter were at Rs 8998.50 crore and net profit at Rs 1,379 crore. Profit missed and revenue were better than estimates.Pidilite Industries Limited | CMP: Rs 2,334 | The scrip slipped 2 percent on January 25. The company's net profit tanked 14 percent on-year to Rs 308 crore on lower operating margin. Revenue grew by 5.2 percent to Rs 2,998 crore over the last year with Consumer and Bazaar (C&B) business growing 7 percent on a high base. It had registered very high growth in the third quarter as a result of trade channels stocking inventory ahead of price increases. Volume growth has also disappointed. Pidilite's consumer business has posted volume growth of 1 percent against the Street expectations of 4-5 percent.TVS Motor Company | CMP: Rs 1,038 | The stock jumped over 5 percent as analysts at Jefferies stated that they see a 57 percent upside to the stock. They cited improving profitability profile, buoyancy in the auto category, better product portfolio and the auto major’s increasing market share in the electric-vehicle segment as reasons. They see TVS Motors’ earnings almost triple over FY22-25 and find the valuation — 21x/17x FY24/FY25 — attractive, given that the last 10-year average is 25x FY24. The brokerage has set a target price of Rs 1,550 based on 30x September 2024, in a January 24 report. The analysts noted that TVS Motor recorded an all-time high EBITDA per vehicle at Rs 7,493, which was a 5 percent sequential and 16 percent annual increase. They said this reflects TVS’ improving franchise.United Spirits | CMP: Rs 766 | The share price fell over 6 percent after its Q3 net profit tanked 64 percent year-to-year (YoY) to Rs 110 crore on lower top line and weak operating performance. Revenue from operations in October-December 2022 quarter declined to Rs 2,781 crore as against Rs 2,880 crore in the year-ago period, United Spirits said in a regulatory filing. Its gross margin at 40.6 percent fell 438 basis points versus last year, driven by input cost inflation both for glass and ENA (extra neutral alcohol). ENA is the primary raw material for making alcoholic beverages.Cipla | CMP: Rs 1,039 | The scrip ended in the red on January 25 after the company posted a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 801 crore for the quarter, increasing by 10 percent from Rs 729 crore reported in the same quarter last year, missing estimates. It had reported a profit of Rs 789 crore in the September'22 quarter. Consolidated revenue came in higher Y-o-Y by 6 percent at Rs 5,801 crore, compared to Rs 5,479 crore logged in December 2021 quarter. Revenue in Q2FY23 stood at Rs 5,829 crore.Solara Active Pharma | CMP: Rs 436.15 | The stock added over 4 percent after the company posted net profit at Rs 0.4 crore versus loss of Rs 139.9 crore. Its revenue was up at Rs 394.7 crore versus Rs 100.3 crore, YoY.TeamLease Services | CMP: Rs 2,365 | The share price was down 3 percent after net profit of the company went down 9.1 percent at Rs 29 crore against Rs 31.9 crore (QoQ). Revenue was however up 2.7 percent at Rs 2,008.3 crore against Rs 1,955.1 crore (QoQ). EBITDA came in at Rs 31.7 crore against Rs 31.3 crore (QoQ).Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 88 | The stock price ended in the green on January 25. Ashoka Buildcon received Letter of Award (LoA) from National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for the Project including request for proposal for construction of 4-lane elevated corridor and atgrade improvements.Tatva Chintan Pharma | CMP: Rs 2,082.50 | The scrip was down over 4 percent after the firm reported a 49 percent year-on-year decline in consolidated profit at Rs 11.6 crore for quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance. Revenue at Rs 120.6 crore grew by 15 percent over a year-ago period and EBITDA fell by 25 percent YoY to Rs 17.9 crore for the quarter.