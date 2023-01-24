Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 24

1/11 Indian benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the volatile session on January 24. At close, the Sensex was up 37.08 points or 0.06 percent at 60,978.75, and the Nifty was down 0.20 points at 18,118.30.

2/11 Maruti Suzuki India | CMP: Rs 8,696 | The stock added over 3 percent after the firm reported a 129.55 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2022 at Rs 2,391.5 crore. The profit was Rs 1,041.8 crore in the same quarter last year. The total revenue from operations came in at Rs 29,057.5 crore, rising 24.96 percent from Rs 23,253.3 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago, the largest carmaker in the country said in an exchange filing. Profit growth was driven by higher sales and a fall in raw material cost. EBIT margin of the company also improved 350 basis points year on year (YoY) to 7.6 percent. Profit margin improved 380 basis points YoY to 8.4 percent.

3/11 Colgate-Palmolive | CMP: Rs 1,459 | The share shed over 2 percent after the firm registered a 3.6 percent on-year decline in profit at Rs 243.24 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, weighed down by muted growth in topline and weak operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter stood at Rs 1,291.3 crore with a 0.87 percent rise over the year-ago period. "Although oral care consumption continued to be weighed down in the quarter by adverse macro factors, we are cautiously optimistic going forward," the company said in its exchange filing on January 24.

4/11 Poonawalla Fincorp | CMP: Rs 301.45 | The stock price gained over 3 percent after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported an 88 percent on-year jump in its net profit for the October-December quarter. In an exchange filing, the company said it recorded its highest-ever net profit at Rs 150 crore - up 88 percent on-year and 16 percent on-quarter. Quarterly disbursements at Rs 3,369 crore were also the highest ever, up by 157 percent YoY and 8 percent QoQ. The company's assets under management (AUM) grew 28 percent on-year and 6 percent sequentially to Rs 13,929 crore.

5/11 Chalet Hotels | CMP: Rs 357.65 | The scrip jumped over 4 percent on the back of healthy earnings across parameters announced for the quarter ended December FY23. The hotel chain operator has clocked a consolidated profit of Rs 102.3 crore for the December quarter, against a loss of Rs 14.6 crore in the corresponding period last fiscal, and a significant increase from profit of Rs 15.7 crore reported in the previous quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations at Rs 289.7 crore for the quarter grew by 76.5 percent over the same period last fiscal, the K Raheja Corp group company said in its exchange filing on January 24.

6/11 HDFC Asset Management Company | CMP: Rs 1,970.20 | The stock ended in the red on January 24. HDFC Asset Management Company reported a standalone profit of Rs 369.4 crore for the October-December period of FY23, registering 2.7 percent growth over a year-ago quarter, largely driven by an increase in other income. The standalone profit for the quarter ended December FY22 was Rs 359.75 crore. Revenue from operations on a standalone basis in Q3FY23 stood at Rs 559.56 crore for the quarter gone by, growing 1.8 percent compared to the similar period last fiscal, the company said in its filing to exchanges on January 24.

7/11 Gland Pharma | CMP: Rs 1,355 | The share price ended in the red after the company posted a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2022. Gland Pharma has reported a 15 percent on-year decline in profit at Rs 232 crore for December FY23 quarter with a lower topline as well as weak operating performance. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 938 crore declined 12 percent compared to the year-ago period.

8/11 Axis Bank | CMP: Rs 910.30 | The scrip shed over 2 percent despite the lender beating Street estimates for its December quarter earnings. Axis Bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,853 crore for the third quarter (Q3FY23), a growth of 62 percent over the last year. The private sector lender's net interest income climbed 32 percent on-year to Rs 11,459 crore on the back of a strong 15 percent loan growth and an expansion in net interest margins. Macquarie has retained ‘neutral’ on the stock with a target of Rs 790 per share.

9/11 Sona BLW Precision | CMP: Rs 434 | The stock added over 3 percent after the company recorded a 24 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 107.1 crore versus Rs 86.4 crore and revenue was up 39 percent at Rs 675.2 crore versus Rs 485.9 crore, YoY.

10/11 PNB Housing Finance | CMP: Rs 558 | The scrip jumped over 5 percent after the company posted a 42.8 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 269.1 crore against Rs 188 core. Its revenue was up 20.1 percent at Rs 1,796.5 crore versus Rs 1,495.3 crore, YoY.