Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 21

Market benchmarks failed to hold altitude and ended with losses on January 21. Sensex hit an all-time high of 50,184.01 while Nifty scaled the fresh peak of 14,753.55 in intraday trade. At close, Sensex was down 167 points, or 0.34 percent, at 49,624.76 and Nifty was at 14,590.35, down 54 points or 0.37 percent. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Bajaj Auto | CMP: Rs 3,727.35 | The stock gained over 2 percent after the company's net profit rose 23.4 percent to 1,556.3 crore against Rs 1,261.6 crore in the year-ago. Revenue grew 16.6 percent to Rs 8,910 crore against Rs 7,639.7 crore, and against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 8,872 crore. EBITDA grew 26.5 percent to Rs 1,730 crore against Rs 1,367.3 crore YoY and against CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,527 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 19.4 percent against 17.9 percent YoY and against CNBC-TV18 poll of 17.1 percent.

Havells India | CMP: Rs 1,131.20 | The share jumped over 10 percent after the company posted a 74.5 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in its Q3FY21 (December quarter) consolidated net profit at Rs 350.14 crore. This was on the back of strong growth in its topline, lead by Lloyd, electrical consumer durables and switchgear business. Total income grew by 40 percent YoY in Q3 to Rs 3,214.24 crore. Meanwhile, Lloyd revenue grew by 70.2 percent YoY to Rs 511.56 crore in the third quarter.

Reliance Industries | CMP: Rs 2,107 | The stock was up 2 percent after the company got the approval of the Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) for its deal with Kishore Biyani-led Future Group. "The company shall ensure that the shares of the transferee entity issued in lieu of the locked-in shares of the transferor entities are subjected to lock-in for the remaining period post scheme," the SEBI said. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries (RIL), which is the parent company of Reliance Retail, JioMart and Reliance Market, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.)

Bajaj Finance | CMP: Rs 5,114.30 | The stock was up over 2 percent after the company reported a 29 percent year-on-year (YoY) fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,145.98 crore for the quarter ended December 2020. Profit in the year-ago period was at Rs 1,614.11 crore. Consolidated net interest income (NII) came in at Rs 4,296 crore for the said quarter, down 5.3 percent YoY, due to higher reversal of interest income at Rs 450 crore versus Rs 83 crore in Q3FY20 and higher cost of liquidity surplus at Rs 213 crore versus Rs 83 crore in Q3FY20.

Bandhan Bank | CMP: Rs 345.40 | The share was down 4 percent as profit after tax for the December quarter was down 13.47 percent to Rs 632.59 crore largely on account of a sharp spike in provisions in the current quarter.

Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,740 | The stock ended in the green after the company registered a massive 62 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit at Rs 1,238.3 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, aided by strong volume growth amid festive season and operating performance. Profit in the corresponding period was at Rs 764.4 crore.

L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 2,519.05 | The stock ended lower by over 5 percent after the company's consolidated net profit fell 8.8 percent to Rs 186 crore in the December quarter. Its revenue declined 1.6 percent to Rs 1,401 crore in the quarter.

Future Retail | CMP: Rs 80.65 | The scrip ended at 5 percent upper circuit after SEBI on January 20 granted approval to the Future Group and Reliance Retail deal. In August, Kishore Biyani led-Future Group had entered into a Rs 24,713 crore agreement with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail. As part of the deal, Future Group was to sell its retail, wholesale, logistics and warehouse businesses to Reliance Retail Ventures. (Disclosure: Reliance Industries (RIL), which is the parent company of Reliance Retail, JioMart and Reliance Market, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust that controls Network18 Media & Investments which publishes Moneycontrol.)

SRF | CMP: Rs 5,671.20 | The stock ended 3 percent lower after the net profit fell by 5.3 percent YoY to Rs 324.7 crore against Rs 343 crore. Revenue was up 16 percent YoY TO Rs 2,146.4 crore against Rs 1,850.5 crore. EBITDA was up 40.4 percent at Rs 566.1 crore against Rs 402.9 crore.