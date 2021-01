Benchmark indices gained second day in a row and ended at record closing high with Nifty above 14,600. At close, the Sensex was up 393.83 points or 0.80% at 49,792.12, and the Nifty was up 123.50 points or 0.85% at 14,644.70. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Gateway Distriparks | CMP: Rs 140.85 | The stock jumped 20 percent after the company reported strong numbers for the quarter ended December 2020. The company reported a 99.02 percent jump in its consolidated profit at Rs 32.62 crore in the quarter ended December. The company had posted a profit of Rs 16.39 crore in the third quarter of the financial year 2020-21. Total sales grew 3.88 percent to Rs 316.29 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 304.48 crore in the third quarter of the previous financial year.

Maruti Suzuki | CMP: Rs 8,125 | The stock was up over 2 percent as the company commenced export of compact off-roader Jimny from India and also planning to launch an upgraded Swift in Q4FY21 . The company is planning on launching an upgraded Swift in Q4FY21 & all-new Celerio in Q1FY22 according to sources, reported CNBC-TV18.

ICICI Bank | CMP: Rs 550.75 | The share price ended in the green after foreign portfolio investors (FPI) shareholding increased in the quarter ended December 2020. In the quarter ended December 2020, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) shareholding increased to 47.43 percent from 45.66 percent in September 2020.

Wockhardt | CMP: Rs 535 | The stock price added over a percent after the company's December-quarter shareholding pattern showed Rakesh Jhunjhunwala bought shares of the company. Data released on BSE on January 20, showed Rakesh Radheshyam Jhunjhunwala held 25,00,005 shares, or 2.26 percent stake, in Wockhardt at the end of December quarter of the financial year 2021.

Gayatri Projects | CMP: Rs 42.85 | The stock gained 2 percent after CARE upgraded long-term bank facilities rating of the company. The rating agency has upgraded long-term bank facilities rating of the company and has revised the rating to CARE B/Stable from CARE D with a stable outlook. The short-term bank facilities rating has been revised from CARE D to CARE A4.

Federal Bank | CMP: Rs 77.30 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after the bank's December quarter net interest income (NII) was up 24.4 percent at Rs 1,437 crore versus Rs 1,155 crore. Its net profit declined 8.3 percent YoY at Rs 404.1 crore versus Rs 440.6 crore, reported CNBC-TV18.

McNally Bharat | CMP: Rs 5.95 | The stock gained over 4 percent after the company received three orders from South Eastern Coalfields. The company in an exchange filing said that its lead partner of joint venture received an order of Rs 173.46 crore from South Eastern Coalfields for planning design, engineering, construction, fabrication, erection, supply, installation, testing, trial run and commissioning of One Number RCC Silo of 3000 te capacity with rapid loading system among others. It also received orders worth Rs 216.53 crore and Rs 211.22 crore.

Tata Communications | CMP: Rs 1,053.80 | The stock price was down over 6 percent after the company in the quarter ended December 2020 has posted a 19.6 percent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 309.4 crore versus Rs 384.8 crore in the quarter ended September 2020. The profit included a one-time loss of Rs 11.4 crore. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.1 percent at Rs 4,222.8 crore against Rs 4,401.1 crore in the previous quarter. Other income of the company stood at Rs 8.2 crore versus Rs 76.1 crore.

Ceat | CMP: Rs 1,318.50 | The share was up over 3 percent after the tyre maker reported around 149 percent YoY jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 132 crore for the quarter ended December. Net sales during the quarter surged 26 percent YoY to Rs 2,221 crore.