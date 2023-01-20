Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 20

1/11

The Sensex closed 236.66 points lower at 60,621 and the Nifty ended 80.10 points in the red at 18,027 on January 20 amid widespread selling. About 1,512 shares advanced, 1,898 shares declined, and 134 shares were unchanged. Here the top gainers and losers of the day:Hindustan Unilever | CMP: Rs 2,548 | HUL was the biggest Nifty loser of the day. Investors were not happy with the fact the company hiked its royalty payment to Unilever from 2.65 percent of turnover in FY22 to 3.45 percent. “The last increase was in Jan-13 and was also in phases but a key difference we see is HUL is now at its near-peak margin, so this hike will likely hurt unlike the last time,” said Vivek Maheshwari, Equity Analyst at Jefferies.Hindustan Zinc | CMP: Rs 353.70 | The stock closed 6.3 percent lower after the company posted a 20 percent year-on-year drop in its Q3 net profit at Rs 2,156 crore, dragged down by lower topline and operating income. The company's revenue from operations also fell 2.71 percent YoY to Rs 7,628 crore compared to Rs 7,841 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.Havells India | CMP: Rs 1152 | The stock price closed over 4 percent lower after the company reported a 7.2 percent fall in quarterly profit as it spent more on advertising, and high inflation hurt consumer demand. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 283.52 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 305.82 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Losses in the Lloyd segment widened to Rs 60 crore from a loss of Rs 42 crore a year ago.Coforge | CMP: Rs 4,100 | Midcap IT firm Coforge was rewarded by the Street after the company raised its FY23 constant currency revenue growth guidance to 22 percent from at least 20 percent on January 20. The stock gained as much as 7 percent intraday, clocking its maximum gain since June 2022. Revenue for the quarter was Rs 2,055 crore in rupee terms and $251.7 million in dollar terms. This indicates a 3.7 percent sequential gain and a 20.7 percent year-on year gain in constant currency (CC) terms. The share closed 3.4 percent higher.GPT Infraprojects | CMP: Rs 57.75 | The stock gained over 5 percent after the company announced that it secured an order of around Rs 270 crore, its second big contract this week. The company has been asked by Bridge & Roof Company Ltd to build a rail flyover between Allahabad and Bamrauli in Uttar Pradesh.Atul | CMP: Rs 7440 | The chemical company's stock corrected 4 percent after reporting a weak set of numbers for the quarter gone by. It clocked consolidated profit after tax at Rs 105.1 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, falling 32 percent from the year-ago period, impacted by lower topline and weak operating performance. Consolidated revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 1,268.2 crore declined by 8.1 percent YoY.Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2784 | The stock fell for the second day after its Q3 numbers missed Street estimates. Morgan Stanley cut its target price on the stock to Rs 2,516 from Rs 2,674. "Company is a strong player but the looming competition risk continues to worry," said brokerages.HDFC Life | CMP: Rs 592.75 | The stock declined over 2 percent despite posting good Q3 numbers. The life insurer reported a 15 percent increase in its net profit at Rs 315.22 crore for the December quarter of FY23 on the back of strong new business growth. The value of new business was Rs 875 crore, beating street expectations.Ramkrishna Forgings | CMP: Rs 266 | The stock fell 4 percent as the company's Q3 operating margins declined to 22.2 percent from 23.5 percent in the year-ago period. However, net profit jumped 34.6 percent YoY to Rs 61 crore and revenue from operations climbed 29.3 percent YoY to Rs 777 crore.Aether Industries | CMP: Rs 895 | The stock advanced 2.4 percent after the specialty chemicals maker reported a 37.94 percent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 35.04 crore. Revenue from operations jumped 10.48 percent to Rs 167.13 crore in Q3 FY23.