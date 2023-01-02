Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 2

Benchmark indices ended higher on January 2, the first trading session of 2023, with Nifty around 18,200. At close, the Sensex was up 327.05 points or 0.54% at 61,167.79, and the Nifty was up 92.20 points or 0.51% at 18,197.50.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 395 | The stock ended the session on January 2 with gains of almost 2 percent after the auto major reported a 10 percent increase in total domestic sales at 72,997 units in December 2022. The company had sold 66,307 units in the same month the previous year, Tata Motors said in a statement. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 40,043 units last month as against 35,299 units in December 2021, a growth of 13.4 percent.

NMDC | CMP: Rs 126 | The scrip added over 2 percent on January 2. The stock remained buoyant on demand prospects from China, price hikes and the demerger of its steel business. The counter was also in focus as Life Insurance Corporation of India pared its stake in the company by 2.07 percent through open market transactions. NMDC reported iron ore production in November at 3.61 million tonnes and sales at 3.04 MT, 8 percent and 5.5 percent higher compared with the same period last year.

Hindustan Construction Company | CMP: Rs 21.20 | The stock price jumped over 5 percent after CARE Ratings revised the ratings of bank facilities of the firm from CARE D (Single D) to CARE B+ with a stable outlook.

Hi-Tech Pipes | CMP: Rs 854 | The share price was up over 4 percent after the company recorded the highest sales volumes of 91,232 thousand tonnes in Q3 FY23 versus 65,088 thousand tonnes in Q3 FY22, a growth of 40 percent YoY.

Gulshan Polyols | CMP: Rs 269 | The stock price jumped 7 percent on January 2. The company announced a collaboration with Amplus, a subsidiary of a Singapore-based company, to purchase electricity in the form of solar energy for its Muzaffarnagar plant in Uttar Pradesh. Gulshan expects to procure 4 to 5 Lakhs units of electricity per month at 30-40 percent subsidised cost through this association.

Jindal Poly Films | CMP: Rs 785 | The stock price ended in the red on January 2. Jindal Poly Films informed that a fire accident took place at the plant of its subsidiary JPFL Films Private Limited, situated at Igatpuri in Maharashtra, on January 1, 2023. The fire was controlled, but, production operation at part of the said plant is disturbed temporarily, it said.

HG Infra Engineering | CMP: Rs 648.05 | The scrip gained over 4 percent after the company emerged as the L1 bidder for the project by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in Delhi. The project bid cost is Rs 412.11 crore and the construction period is 24 months.

63 Moons Technologies | CMP: Rs 175 | The scrip rose over 4 percent on January 2. 63 Moons Technologies will provide software support services to Multi Commodity Exchange of India for another six months period commencing January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, at the request of MCX. The earlier software support and maintenance agreement ended on December 31, 2022, the company said.

NCC | CMP: Rs 91.50 | The share price surged over 9 percent after the company received 5 new orders aggregating Rs 3,601 crore in December 2022. Out of these orders, 2 orders valuing Rs 1,87l crore relating to Water Division, 2 orders valuing Rs 993 crore relating to Electrical Division and one order valuing Rs 738 crore related to the irrigation Division, the company said.