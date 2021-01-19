Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 19

After two days of selling, the market bounce back strongly with Sensex adding over 800 points and Nifty back above 14,500. At close, the Sensex was up 834.02 points or 1.72% at 49,398.29, and the Nifty was up 239.90 points or 1.68% at 14,521.20. Here are 10 stocks that moved the most:

Indiabulls Real Estate | CMP: Rs 87.10 | The stock jumped over 11 percent after the company reported a 64 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 80.69 crore for the quarter ended December. Its net profit was Rs 49.27 crore in the year-ago period. The company's total income was Rs 756.81 crore during the third quarter of the fiscal year against Rs 1,317.70 crore a year ago, the Mumbai based realtor said in regulatory filing.

L&T Finance Holdings | CMP: Rs 106.75 | The share gained over 7 percent after the company's board fixed the price at Rs 65 per share for its rights issue. The issue will open for subscription on February 1 and will close on February 15. The board has approved the rights issue price at Rs 65 per fully paid-up equity share including a premium of Rs 55 per equity share or the Rs 3,000 crore rights issue.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 258.75 | The stock jumped 5 percent after CLSA retained buy on the stock with a target of Rs 290 per share. It is of the view that building confidence of a turnaround could lead to a valuation re-rating. It said that the buy rating is premised on expectations of a turnaround at JLR and India business. It is conservative on its valuation relative due to its underperformance in last five years.

Ceat | CMP: Rs 1,266 | The stock price was up over 4 percent after the company's net profit in Q3 rose to Rs 132.1 crore versus Rs 52.8 crore in the year-ago and revenue was up 26.1 percent at Rs 2,221.3 crore versus Rs 1,762 crore. Its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose 78.8 percent to Rs 327.7 crore versus Rs 183.2 crore and EBITDA margin was at 14.7 percent versus 10.4 percent.

Hatsun Agro Products | CMP: Rs 755 | The stock rose over 4 percent after the company reported a net profit of Rs 67.3 crore against Rs 27.9 crore in the yar-ago. Revenue was up 4.1 percent to Rs 1,394.6 crore against Rs 1,340.2 crore. EBITDA jumped 55.3 percent to Rs 207 crore against Rs 133.3 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 14.8 percent against 9.9 percent.

Bank of Maharashtra | CMP: Rs 15.85 | The share price jumped over 7 percent after the company's Q3 net profit rose 14 percent in the December quarter to Rs 154 crore. Gross NPA declined to 7.69 percent against 8.81 percent in the previous quarter, while net NAP fell to 2.59 percent versus 3.3 percent.

IDFC First Bank | CMP: Rs 50.35 | The stock jumped 8 percent on January 19. The bank eyes expanding its credit card business with two unique offerings, including interest-free cash advances for 48 days and dynamic interest rates on revolving credit. The interest-free cash scheme is a first for the industry and is a feature that the bank is testing, the bank said.

Man Industries | CMP: Rs 85.20 | The stock was up over 3 percent after the company received new orders worth approximately Rs 250 crore which are to be executed over the next 5 months.

Tata Metaliks | CMP: Rs 822.05 | The stock ended in the red on January 19. Net profit of the company was up 63.8 percent to Rs 75.2 crore against Rs 45.9 crore. Revenue was up 1.5 percent to Rs 526.2 crore against Rs 518.6 crore. Tax expense stood at Rs 33.5 crore against Rs 9.1 crore. EBITDA gained 61.6 percent at Rs 126.5 crore against Rs 78.3 crore. EBITDA margin stood at 24 percent against 15.1 percent.