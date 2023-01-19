Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 19

1/11 The Indian equity benchmark ended lower in a volatile session on January 19. At close, the Sensex was down 187.31 points, or 0.31%, at 60,858.43, and the Nifty was down 57.50 points, or 0.32%, at 18,107.80.

2/11 Asian Paints | CMP: Rs 2,853.40 | The stock shed over 3 percent on January 19 after Asian Paints reported a 6.37 percent growth in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 2022 at Rs 1,097.06 crore. The company had reported a profit of Rs 1,031.29 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year. Consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 8,636.74 crore, up 1.28 percent from Rs 8,527.24 crore in the year-ago quarter. The numbers were worse than estimates. Net profit was expected to grow 8.7 percent to Rs 1,104 crore from a year earlier and sequentially by 40 percent, according to the average of estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol. Revenue was expected to rise 10.9 percent YoY to Rs 9,456 crore.

3/11 Havells India | CMP: Rs 1,206.50 | The share price ended in the green despite the firm reporting a 7.3 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 283.52 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022 on account of higher raw material costs. Its consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,127.57 crore against Rs 3,664.21 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company's board recommended a declared interim dividend of Rs 3 per equity share of Re 1.

4/11 Polycab India | CMP: Rs 2,819 | The scrip gained over 2 percent after the firm posted a 45 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 358 crore, up from Rs 246.7 crore and revenue was up 10.2% at Rs 3,715.1 crore versus Rs 3,372 crore, YoY.

5/11 Happiest Mind Technologies | CMP: Rs 866.50 | The share price ended in the red on January 19. The net profit of the firm slipped 3.1 percent at Rs 57.6 crore against Rs 59.4 crore (QoQ). Revenue was, however, up 3.2 percent at Rs 366.9 crore against Rs 355.5 crore (QoQ). EBIT slipped 1.6 percent at Rs 79.5 crore against Rs 80.8 crore (QoQ).

6/11 Datamatics Global Services | CMP: Rs 308 | The stock price surged over 11 percent after the company recorded a 24 percent jump in its Q3Fy23 revenue at Rs 372.6 crore against Rs 300.8 crore and profit was up 24.1 percent at Rs 45.9 crore from Rs 37 crore in the year-ago period.

7/11 IndusInd Bank | CMP: Rs 1,201 | The share price ended in the red on January 19. IndusInd Bank reported a 68.7 percent year-on-year jump in standalone profit at Rs 1,959 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, as provisions and contingencies fell 36 percent YoY to Rs 1,065 crore for the quarter. Net interest income grew by 18.5 percent YoY to Rs 4,495.3 crore for the quarter. Morgan Stanley has kept "overweight" rating on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 1,525 a share. Jefferies has maintained "buy" rating with a target at Rs 1,600 a share.

8/11 Rallis India | CMP: Rs 223.80 | The stock price declined over 8 percent after the company reported a 43 percent YoY decline in profit at Rs 22.55 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, impacted by weak operating performance and international business. Revenue grew by 0.4 percent YoY to Rs 630.9 crore due to erratic rainfall in the domestic market and headwinds in international business. EBITDA for the quarter fell 20.9 percent to Rs 53.3 crore and the margin dropped 226 bps to 8.44 percent compared to the year-ago period.

9/11 Persistent Systems | CMP: Rs 4,255 | The scrip jumped over 7 percent after the company registered a 8.2 percent sequential growth in profit at Rs 238 crore for the quarter ended December FY23, with revenue growing 5.9 percent QoQ to Rs 2,169.4 crore and dollar revenue rising 3.4 percent to $264.35 million for the quarter. At the operating level, EBITDA increased by 9.1 percent QoQ to Rs 401.55 crore for the quarter. The company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 28 per share for FY23.

10/11 Mahindra Lifespaces | CMP: Rs 358.85 | The share price jumped over 3 percent after the firm said it has been selected as the developer to redevelop two adjacent residential societies in Santacruz West, Mumbai. This project will be developed on land measuring approximately 1.27 acre.