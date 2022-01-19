Gainers & Losers: 10 stocks that moved the most on January 19

Benchmark indices continued the selling on the second consecutive day on January 19 with Nifty below 18,000. At close, the Sensex was down 656.04 points or 1.08% at 60,098.82, and the Nifty was down 174.60 points or 0.96% at 17,938.40.

Biocon | CMP: Rs 366.10 | The scrip jumped 5 percent after brokerage firm Morgan Stanley India upgraded the stock to "outperform" from an "equal-weight" rating. The brokerage firm also raised its price target on the stock by 25 percent to Rs 465, saying the pharma company’s earnings may have reached a point of inflection after three years of single-digit profit growth.

L&T Technology Services | CMP: Rs 5,092 | The stock was down over 6 percent after the firm reported an 8 percent increase in net profit to Rs 248.8 crore for the quarter ended December 2021 as against Rs 230 crore in the last quarter. The rupee revenue was up 5 percent at Rs 1,687.5 crore from Rs 1,607.7 crore, QoQ, while the dollar revenue stood at $225.1 million against $217.4 million.

Indian Energy Exchange | CMP: Rs 260.95 | The scrip added over 3 percent after the company announced divesting 4.93 percent equity stake to India’s largest oil company Indian Oil Corporation. IEX chairman and managing director SN Goel said that the move augurs well in the joint endeavour to build the gas market in India and is aligned with the government’s vision of accelerating the share of gas in the energy mix to 15 percent by 2030.

Ashoka Buildcon | CMP: Rs 100.60 | The stock ended in the red on January 19. The firm had submitted offer to Bailey Properties Private Limited in respect of the project viz. 'work of construction of Mall cum Multiplex, B2+B1+LG+G+4, near Pillar 64, Bailey Road, Patna on item rate basis' (Project) to be completed within 15 months. The company has been awarded the project with the cost of Rs 111.51 Crore excluding GST.

Just Dial | CMP: Rs 813 | The share price shed over 3 percent after the company posted lower consolidated profit at Rs 19.39 crore in Q3FY22 against Rs 49.93 crore in Q3FY21, revenue fell to Rs 158.89 crore from Rs 169.54 crore YoY.

Tata Motors | CMP: Rs 520.60 | The share ended in the green on January 19. Tata Motors forayed into the CNG segment with the launch of Tiago and Tigor trims, priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). The Tiago iCNG range is priced between Rs 6.09 lakh and Rs 7.64 lakh while the three variants of Tigor iCNG are tagged at Rs 7.69 lakh, Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh respectively.

JSW Energy | CMP: Rs 312 | The stock price gained over 2 percent after the firm's consolidated net profit was up at Rs 324 crore versus Rs 123.5 crore and revenue was up 17.1% at Rs 1893.5 crore versus Rs 1608.9 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 31% at Rs 791.1 crore versus Rs 603 crore and margin was at 41.8% versus 37.5%, YoY.

Sterlite Technologies | CMP: Rs 248 | The scrip tumbled over 7 percent after the company posted net loss at Rs 137.1 crore in Q3FY22 against profit of Rs 86.6 crore and revenue was up 3.1% at Rs 1,355.5 crore versus Rs 1,314.4 crore, YoY. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) loss was at Rs 50.7 crore against EBITDA of Rs 230.1 crore.

Saregama | CMP: Rs 5,225 | The stock ended in the red on January 19. The company posted 37.4 percent jump in its Q3 net profit at Rs 43.4 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore, YoY. Revenue of the company was up 12.3% at Rs 150.3 crore versus Rs 134 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) was up 35.9 percent at Rs 54.4 crore versus Rs 40 crore and margin was up at 36.2 percent versus 29.9 percent, YoY.